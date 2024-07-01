This role is eligible for relocation within country

Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as a Senior ARC Analyst Role Purpose:

The Revenue Accounting Senior ARC Analyst is responsible to complete revenue accounting in time, all revenue streams with thorough review, checks and controls. A detailed oriented professional with experience in revenue accounting, Banking, Accounts Payable/Receivable and Customer Service. A self starter with excellent partner relation skills and able to multi-task and consistently. A strong teammate and fast learner with a commitment to growth both professionally and personally, and to perform to the highest standards with accuracy and timelines as priorities.

Key Responsibility:

The key responsibility will be to ensure timely completeness of revenue accounting of all revenue streams for Period End close activity with thorough reviews and control check points.

Monitor and control period end close activities.

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local regulations regarding revenue recordings and maintain through documentations and reconciliations.

Perform reconciliation of revenue related accounts including accounts receivable and system interface recon.

Ability to review the in-depth controls of the process and review the work of revenue analyst.

Apply revenue recognition policies in compliance with IFRS and industry specific guidelines.

Handle the requests from external and internal auditors and relevant country Authorities.

Extensive research capability to investigate prior period adjustments, calculate financial impacts and make adjustments for the same.

Get along with the business to ensure the accuracy/integrity of the financial accounts and reports

Build and maintain a strong working relationship with the transactional accounting teams.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Ensure monthly revenue recordings are accurate while adhering to closing timelines

Support the asset controller Finance, Operation, Land and Midstream teams as and when needed.

Perform independent investigation and analysis of the system issues and be a SME

Liaise with Business controller internally and externally as and when vital

Analyze monthly revenue results to assure accuracy of the financials

Building network aiming at effective collaboration with between the teams considering daily interaction with various partners. ​

Understand the processes and come up with improvement ideas to make the processes more lean and agile.

Participate in the implementation and enhancement of revenue accounting system and related strategical projects.

Must Have:

Ability to handle the query and analyze the data independently as well as in coordination with business.

Vigilant review and eye for detail to catch control gaps.

Must have fluency in English and strong inter-personal skills.

Strong technical accounting knowledge and problem solving ability.

Good understanding and experience in reporting under IFRS would be an added advantage.

Demonstrates experience in analyzing financial data, drawing sound conclusions and developing proposals/solutions.

Must have the ability to assess, react quickly and critically to problems and intensifying issues as appropriate

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Develop a good coordination with controller as well as the business in order to deliver high quality service.

Queries and errors are at times sophisticated and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Collaborating closely with controllers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Quick Lerner and adapt the system changes, process change and change in reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of accuracy and control with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities ​

Approach:

Process Improvement:

Innovative improvement in execution ideas should be delivered to the business

Seeks opportunities to improve, digitize and automation in process delivery

Think big:

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future

Values collaboration and collaborates to achieve results

System Oriented:

Able to applies creative digital solutions to tackle problems

Self-disciplined and settles well into established systems and structures

Be curious:

Desire to learn, to understand new things, and to know how they work

Constantly build knowledge and explore new things

Effortless customer experience:

Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences

Develop cross-functional teamwork in support of One Finance

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. CA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA). Ability to meet month-end close and other targets

Good interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Problem solving and ability to work independently

High knowledge of finance and ability to make discissions Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, collaboration and consistent track record of value added.

Minimum of 3 -5 years of proven experience in general and/or financial accounting

Require Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria:

Shared service center experience Revenue accounting experience Demonstrated proficiency with QRA and SAP



