Senior ARC Analyst - Terminals & Pipelines

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Candidates must reside within 50 miles of our Chicago, IL office. No relocation is provided.

ARC Senior Analyst

Do you want to join a company whose aim is to make a real difference to the sustainability of our planet? bp is on a journey to transform our business to do just that. It won’t be straight forward and there will be challenges along the way, we are up for it, are you?

Role Synopsis

The Senior ARC Analyst will support the Chicago based US Terminals & Pipelines Controller and is accountable for all accounting, reporting and control activities for the US Pipeline business (USPL).

The Senior ARC Analyst will have a solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members. During the off-quarter FERC reporting cycles, the analyst will provide support to the USPL Controller for various ARC related activities, including month end close, accounting, and other control related matters.

Key accountabilities

Supports the US Terminals & Pipeline Controller to deliver accounting, reporting and control activities including:

Using technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application for both FERC and IFRS, internal control, financial & regulatory reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with bp's systems and requirements.

Prepare timely quarterly and annual filings to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) including the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Retained Earnings Statement, Statement of Cash Flows, and supporting schedules.

Perform accounting, reconciliation, analysis, calculation, reporting, type activities for specific areas / activity groups as defined.

Provide expertise to key partners, identify and support issue and problem resolution across the end-to-end financial reporting and control process.

Document and monitor the operating efficiency of internal controls, identify and effectively mitigate risks and gaps

Analyze and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems, and new initiatives across related processes.

Build and maintain strong working relationships with key internal and external partners.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree ideally in finance and accounting, CPA, or relevant experience.

Expertise and understanding of key control processes, financial reporting principles and group reporting standards (IFRS)

Self-starter able to identify and solve problems, drive initiatives and solutions, and interpret and break down complex issues

Manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a consistent track record of delivery.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with key partners and peers, while working and influencing across all partner levels

Good understanding of ERP and financial reporting systems.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel (data manipulation, validation, complex formulae, pivot tables)

Why join us

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

