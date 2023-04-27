Senior Account Manager ANZ

Job summary

-

bp Marine is part of bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) business, which has a world class reputation and is highly respected within the trading community. T&S has total responsibility for sourcing and selling all the energy that the bp Group produces and requires. This strength in global trading ensures unrivalled levels of supply security and cost-effective products throughout our global network of ports.



We are looking for a commercially focused Senior Account Manager to lead a team of sales professionals and originate complex commercial opportunities in the development and execution of strategic business plans for bp Marine’s Key accounts & ports. A highly strategic role, this role ensures there is a consistent approach to developing distinctive value propositions for customers, whilst improving profitability and portfolio growth and ensuring retention of key customers through proactive and professional account management and engagement.



In this role you will also lead bp Marine ANZ’s low carbon agenda and be responsible for the development of the regional low carbon strategy in alignment with global plans and customer needs.



Key accountabilities of the role include:

Ensure all policies around T&S’s control framework and Operating Standards are adhered to and bp’s values and behaviours are lived and breathed

Deliver safe & reliable performance and ensure business rigour, including monitoring of all accounts and prospects through the lenses of safety, KYC and Credit

Internally, lead, mentor and develop a team of five Offer Delivery Managers.

Externally, lead in the origination, development and presentation of sophisticated offers for a very knowledgeable customer base and demonstrate a passion for value generation

Lead contract negotiations and execution and ensure the drivers between bp Marine and wider bp businesses are aligned

Deliver against set KPI’s and drive outcomes

The role will report to the ANZ Regional Marine Manager who will provide you with the support and trust to get the job done.

Sales or marketing experience, coupled with a sound knowledge in pricing, supply and trading

Highly commercial, with strengths in negotiation and a proven capability to recognize opportunities and an appetite to pursue and convert them

An understanding of end-to-end value of supply chain, knowledge of the completive market, and a sound record in growing a profitable business

Enjoyment leading and growing others whilst thriving in building strong and enduring relationships

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!