Senior Account Manager ANZ

-
bp Marine is part of bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) business, which has a world class reputation and is highly respected within the trading community. T&S has total responsibility for sourcing and selling all the energy that the bp Group produces and requires. This strength in global trading ensures unrivalled levels of supply security and cost-effective products throughout our global network of ports.
We are looking for a commercially focused Senior Account Manager to lead a team of sales professionals and originate complex commercial opportunities in the development and execution of strategic business plans for bp Marine’s Key accounts & ports. A highly strategic role, this role ensures there is a consistent approach to developing distinctive value propositions for customers, whilst improving profitability and portfolio growth and ensuring retention of key customers through proactive and professional account management and engagement.
In this role you will also lead bp Marine ANZ’s low carbon agenda and be responsible for the development of the regional low carbon strategy in alignment with global plans and customer needs.
Key accountabilities of the role include: