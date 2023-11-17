Senior Account Manager - CAS

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Role Synopsis

CAS is one of the key priorities for Castrol Lubes growth in future five years, we will accelerate the CAS network building and improve the quality and brand awareness of CAS.

Provide and rationalize suggestions for the management to set CAS development strategy and ensure the implementation of relevant projects in line with the company's strategic plan.

Coordinate with all functional departments to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

Key Accountabilities

As an important executor of the project, we need to coordinate the internal and external relations to ensure the effective transmission of project policies.

Build CAS as Castrol image in the market and as sample of “perfect workshop”.

Strengthen communication and coordination with regional sales team and collaborate efficiently.

Integrate market information and give timely feedback to CAS strategy and related plans.

Supervise and follow up the achievement of project critical metric and propose improvement plan

Promote the use of digital platform and constantly improve the in store share and brand influence.

Supervise corresponding KPI indicators to ensure that the project meets the company's investment return requirements

Ensure that the behaviors of project execution personnel (including employees and three parties) comply with the company's COC and antitrust competition requirements, and comply with the relevant national laws and regulations and the relevant requirements of BP group.

Requirements

Minimum Bachelor Degree from an accredited university

5 years in sales or marketing, especially in managing national chains customers. The experience in auto industry is a strong plus

Good understanding of industry trends and aftermarket value chain, particularly independent automotive workshop business operation, etc

Good implementation capability and chains account management capabilities

Coordination skill to ensure the collaboration of various partners in delivery of effective marketing programs.

Passionate, Willing to do things differently with “Can Do” spirit

Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



