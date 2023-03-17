Senior Account Manager - Commercial Airlines and Military

The Commercial Airlines & Military Senior Account Manager (SAM) leads relationship management & account strategy with a number of bp’s largest Commercial Airlines customers in Australia & New Zealand, to deliver outstanding performance and service for both bp and our customers and finding opportunities to unlock strategic and commercial value for both parties. This leadership role will require in-depth understanding and knowledge of our customers through a detailed, meticulous, and continuous application of outstanding Account Management techniques. Also in line with bp strategy, this role will also take a lead role in helping bp and supporting our customers with developing our Sustainability strategy and offer into the future primary through developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) strategy and offers.
Key accountabilities