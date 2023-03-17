Senior Account Manager - Commercial Airlines and Military

Job summary

The Commercial Airlines & Military Senior Account Manager (SAM) leads relationship management & account strategy with a number of bp’s largest Commercial Airlines customers in Australia & New Zealand, to deliver outstanding performance and service for both bp and our customers and finding opportunities to unlock strategic and commercial value for both parties. This leadership role will require in-depth understanding and knowledge of our customers through a detailed, meticulous, and continuous application of outstanding Account Management techniques. Also in line with bp strategy, this role will also take a lead role in helping bp and supporting our customers with developing our Sustainability strategy and offer into the future primary through developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) strategy and offers.



Key accountabilities

Develop a global growth strategy and plan to generate maximum value for and from our customers globally, leveraging Air bp significant airport network across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and globally.

Engage and collaborate with Commercial, Functions, Midstream, Trading & Shipping to firstly ensure provide reliable and competitive fuel supply to our customers whilst also generating maximum value from our fuel supply chain leveraging bp global trading and supply capabilities.

Support the team with their development of winning Customer strategies and plans which including with Commercial Airlines C-Suite management and ensure value alignment between bp and our customers.

Grow global Gross Profit (GP) with the customer maximizing the end to end value from bp significant airport network portfolio across ANZ and globally plus the bp supply chain from terminal and logistics to trading.

Lead in the development of sustainability and SAF strategy with our customers to support bp capital investment in global SAF supply chains and also helping our Commercial Airline customer achieve their net zero and carbon reduction commitments.

Coordinate the offer development and lead the commercial negotiations in response to customers tender invitation

Set and monitor the financial targets and holding ultimate accountability for their achievement

Lead all aspects of relationship with the customer, including the development of a multi-faceted customer contact map with a view to building intimacy and a clear understanding of drivers for decision making

Negotiate outcomes and building solutions with the customer

Minimum Bachelor Degree

Deep track record in Sales and Marketing, especially Key Account Management, delivering financial success is essential

Diverse account management experience in several different BP businesses a distinct advantage, especially acquired in commodity product/traded value chains

Evidence of growing deep customer relationships which are directly linked to financial success

Able to bring people together and work with different parts of the business from Commercial, Trading and Support Functions.

Strong relationship builder who aims for win/win solutions with customers and partners, even when the odds are against her / him

Must be an upbeat individual passionate about the business, with a deep sense of ownership and “can do” demeanor with the ability to lead by influence

Must have high level of business intuition and ability to handle ambiguity

Self-starter, great listener, humble with both self-confidence and resilience

BP Values and Behaviors and Leadership expectations

Solid evidence of keenness to learn on the job and thus achieve a higher level of competence

Aviation experience is a plus but not crucial

Low Carbon experience particularly in the area of Sustainable Aviation Fuels will be an advantage

