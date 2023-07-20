Senior Account Manager

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for developing and implementing the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, handling the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line critical metrics and the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, whilst assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Purpose of Role:

Plan, develop and maintain the chains accounts and coordinate the Indirect regional activities and issues. An expert to chains customer to meet their specific needs and give valuable offer.

Key Accountabilities:

Planning – develop the 2-3 year plan for chains customer (such as Michelin Tyre Plus, Harson, Joinauto chain store, etc.) based on China’s strategy. Also develop the annual execution plan in hunting the specific chains' customer.

Work with internal partners and external partners to develop various programs to improve Castrol brand influence and product sales to chains customer.

Implement effective program by leveraging internal partners and external partners.

New account Development – lead the development of new chains customer

Cross-region Coordination – coordinate the activities in developing and handling the chains account.

Tracking – Supervise the critical metrics of chains customer and improve the execution of the contract and delivery of the offer by relevant parties (incl. BP, the distributor and customer).

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in responsibility area comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Requirements:

Minimum Bachelor Degree from an accredited university

5 years in sales or marketing, especially in handling national chains customers. The experience in auto industry is a strong plus

Good understanding of industry trends and aftermarket value chain, particularly independent automotive workshop business operation, etc

Good implementation capability and account management capabilities

Coordination skill to ensure the collaboration of various partners in delivery of effective marketing programs.

Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.