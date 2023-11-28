Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Role Summary

The Senior Account Manager is to hunt new OEM/Tier1 customers and enlarge the sales portfolio in existing customers. Responsible for workout OEM account strategy and implement. Ensure the Castrol sales in CVO OEM/Tier1 customers and long-term relationship development

Develop sales strategy of OEM/Tier1 customers. Implement and execute sales strategy acquire new OEM/Tier1 customers.

Deliver financial performance targets including Volume, Gross Turnover and GM.

Develop and maintain close relationship with OEM/Tier1 customers in different levels.

Work with internal partners and external partners to develop various programs to improve Castrol brand influence and product sales.

Implement effective program to promote the sell out of RDCs of OEM/Tier customers.

“Customer orientation”: Listen to and consolidate the voice of customers and initiate the follow-ups.

Bachelor degree or above

Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment;

Successful experience in hunting new OEM customer is necessary.

Direct sales experience will be a plus

Working experience in commercial vehicle OEM/Tier 1 customers is highly preferred.

Willingness to be an individual contributor and working spontaneously

Diligent, strong capability of distributor management

Strong understanding of commercial OEM/Tier1 customer needs.

Strategic thinking for long term development with OEM/Tier 1 customers

Resilience to work under pressure, and capable to deal with complex OEM business

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Strong internal communication skill.

Fluent in English

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



