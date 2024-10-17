Senior Account Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities：
Job Holder Requirements：
Minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
8-10 years working experience. More than 5 years senior Key AC /Super Dealers management experience which should be related to automotive related industry.
Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment.
Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred.
Strong key account business sense of auto lubes.
Demonstrate accountability and resilience.
Coordination skill to ensure the collaboration of various partners in delivery performance.
Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way.
Strong social skills, able to communicate to all levels and be vigilant for cultural difference.
Good Negotiation & Influence Skills
Inclinations of using data to explain business character and market phenomena and rational.
Fluent both in written and spoken English.
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.