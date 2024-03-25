Senior Account Manager - eCommerce

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Responsible for executing e-commerce strategies, plans and activities, partnering with EC KA in China to achieve business targets. Ensuring our brand owns highest market share, grow rapidly, stay healthy under both online & offline market.

Linking e-commerce channel insights, business digital efforts/needs together with the strategy to drive sustained business growth and seek new business opportunity across all EC channels.

This position will report to e-commerce team leader and will communicate and collaborate closely with cross departments/ functions to achieve business goals.

Key Accountabilities:

Participate in the development and execution of E-Commerce strategy and budget plan to achieve company goals.

Deliver annual, quarterly, and monthly business targets, including but not limited to sell in Volume, GM & NTO; Proceed regular data and competitors’ analysis r to accurately submit rolling forecasts in timely manner. Ensure customers sell out in line with the purchase during the same period and to maintain a healthy inventory level.

Maintain strong partnership with key contacts of e-commerce platforms with regular communication and meetings, in the meantime, keep good relationship between different platforms for a smooth online operation during promotion season and target to achieve leading sales ranking on both platforms.

Work closely with marketing to plan for digital & e-commerce campaigns and activities on annual/month/week basis to maximize customer potential.

Be aware of competitive marketplace and of consumer trends, to identify online creative needs and to seek and enhance business opportunity.

Collaboration with internal functions and external TP vendors/ distributors to develop online merchandising plans to drive sales while maintaining the brands value and offering customers a truly excellent online shopping experience.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in working in similar level of e-commerce or e-marketing roles in e-commerce environment.

Strong in managing relationship with key online platforms and develop customized plans to ensure continuous growth.

Experience in managing TP and strong skills in online store operations.

Capability of on-line marketing and digital is desirable.

Deep insights on current marketing trends, including targeting and data-driven planning.

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as JDSHANGZHI etc. and Microsoft office

Fluent in both English and Mandarin

Skills & Competencies

Learning agility: fast to learn and adapt new trends and changes in market.

Proactiveness: stay active to enhance efficiencies and capture new opportunities.

Communication skills: good at both Chinese and English written

Problem solving skills: identify problems, decompose problems and structure solutions to solve problems.

Strong analytical skills: understand and summarize digital expenses of numbers, competitors’ analysis and customer insights.

Collaboration – can work effectively with different teams/ functions to achieve results.

Creative thinking: ability to come up with creative solutions to business challenges in the fast-changing competitive environment.

Organizational agility: flexible and agile in utilizing company resources and cross-functional teams.

Strong attention to details.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.