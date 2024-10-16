Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This position will report to the Operational Accounting team. The Senior Accountant will be an individual contributor with a demonstrated understanding of US GAAP and IFRS accounting fundamentals. The position will be located in Houston, TX or Novi, MI but will be eligible to work from home for agreed upon days throughout the week.

Job Responsibilities:

• Analyze operational purchases for proper general ledger coding

• Manage the capitalization process for assigned companies/assets

• Manage monthly financial activity and close process (full cycle accounting) for electric and/or renewable natural gas (RNG) sites

• Develop a detailed knowledge of contracts and operations related to areas of responsibility

• Assist with monthly internal and external financial reporting preparation, including royalty and revenue share statements to partners

• Interface and coordinate with the Operations and Development teams for assigned assets

• Execute accounting and closing tasks as assigned, including preparing and recording journal entries

• Analyze financial statements and provide variance explanations for assigned areas of responsibility

• Prepare and review account reconciliations in accordance with company policy

• Generate ad hoc reports for the financial reporting team to help analyze business trends and financial results

• Research/investigate accounting variances and issues as needed. Proactively collaborate with other departments to resolve issues efficiently

• Perform tasks in accordance with company policy and internal controls

• Structure deliverables and reporting requirements for SOX compliance

• Assist with external audits and internal control compliance activities

• Support various process improvement projects

• Other duties and special projects as required

• Working knowledge of ERP system

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

• 8+ years related experience in industry or public accounting

• CPA preferred, but not required

• Renewable, power or utility industry experience preferred

• Financial acumen and analytical skills

• Preferable experience in the energy industry with a focus on renewables

• Able to learn quickly

• Demonstrates engagement and teamwork

• Must have excellent time management skills, initiative, self-direction, and ability to work in a fast-paced environment (such as a start-up)

• Must be able to manage multiple priorities while maintaining attention to detail

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Advanced knowledge of Excel and other Microsoft products

Disclaimer

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



