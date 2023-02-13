Senior Accountant, Trading & Shipping

Responsible for supporting the implementation of the compliance framework to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, using sound technical capabilities to provide assurance, support the implementation of new control procedures and identify financial reporting risks.
About the role itself:
The Accounting, Reporting and Control Analyst, Trading & Shipping (T&S) role will take overall lead for Accounting, Reporting and Control matters for the T&S entities in Spain. This includes quarterly group reporting, annual statutory reporting according to Spanish GAAP and coordination with internal and external audit.
The role requires close connectivity with multiple teams including the local Commodity Risk team, T&S Accounting Reporting and Control team in London, Global Business Service (GBS) and Treasury.
What would be your responsibilities?
Statutory – Spanish GAAP requirements