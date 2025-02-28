Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In México, we operate BP’s Finance Business & Technology Center, an integral part of BP. Our team is driven by a shared purpose to tackle today’s pressing global challenges. Guided by our values, we aim to meet the world’s increasing energy demands while reducing carbon emissions. Our México City offices provide solutions across BP, including customer service, finance, accounting, reporting, and other enabling functions. Join our team and develop your career in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment!
This position is located in Santa Fe, Mexico City, Mexico.
The Senior Accounting Analyst performs, in an autonomous way, the accounting settlement and reconciliation process. Is a key position to research and resolve arising issues from the business or third parties providing real time support and leads projects and tasks related to underlying activity. This role provides deep analysis and give feedback to implement new initiatives that came from routine problems and all facets of the processes leaded. It works along with the broader finance team to achieve the monthly closing process, compliance of internal report, and handles audit and tax requirements.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting, Accounting policy, Accounting Processes, Accounting System, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Reporting and Analysis, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.