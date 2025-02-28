Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In México, we operate BP’s Finance Business & Technology Center, an integral part of BP. Our team is driven by a shared purpose to tackle today’s pressing global challenges. Guided by our values, we aim to meet the world’s increasing energy demands while reducing carbon emissions. Our México City offices provide solutions across BP, including customer service, finance, accounting, reporting, and other enabling functions. Join our team and develop your career in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment!

This position is located in Santa Fe, Mexico City, Mexico.

The Senior Accounting Analyst performs, in an autonomous way, the accounting settlement and reconciliation process. Is a key position to research and resolve arising issues from the business or third parties providing real time support and leads projects and tasks related to underlying activity. This role provides deep analysis and give feedback to implement new initiatives that came from routine problems and all facets of the processes leaded. It works along with the broader finance team to achieve the monthly closing process, compliance of internal report, and handles audit and tax requirements.

Key accountabilities

Provides reliable information related to the closing process, in compliance with the timelines and business reports.

Responsible for the reported figures.

Perform analysis on variances and report findings.

Monitor key reports and metrics to ensure efficient and effective delivery of service.

Evaluate and identify gaps in current processes to ensure that appropriate control measures are in place.

Work in coordination with the team to ensure issues are solved in timely basis.

Recommend improvements to existing processes

Job requirements and essential criterial

Bachelors´degree in accounting or finance

Up to 8 years of experience in accounting and financial analysis in medium or large companies

Deep knowledge in accounting principles

Intercompany processes and payroll registers experience is desirable

Ability to operate with a strong accounting and control approach

Strong technical skills in Excel and SAP

Advance English proficiency

Knowledge in service companies and payroll issues records is desirable

Additional criteria

Extraordinary sense of urgency, ability to get things done quickly and able to effectively prioritize through challenging and contending demands.

Ability to identify and resolve problems; identify solutions to prevent problems from repeating

Self-starter with ability to work independently taking immediate decisions

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders to deliver process silent running

Phenomenal teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels of the organization

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting policy, Accounting Processes, Accounting System, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Reporting and Analysis, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.