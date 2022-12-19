Senior Accounts Reveivable Analyst

The Senior Accounts Receivable Analyst job exists to execute Accounts Receivable processes, ensure timely and accurate recording of account receivables into ledgers, customer account administration, and for the collection of dues and past due’s, ensuring that BP’s credit risk exposure is minimised.



Education & Experience Required:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Accounts Receivable and dealing with customers.

Key Accountabilities:

Functional



Execute day-to-day accounts receivable and credit operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and cash collection performance targets.

Perform daily collections duties on due and past due invoices, receipting and allocation of payments received on BP bank account, credits, adjustments, deductions and payment discrepancies, returned funds for all assigned accounts. Ensuring adherence to policies and procedures Ensure that the collections are up to date current credit terms are met. Monitor overdue customers and make contact where required to help resolve overdue status.

Ensure the daily managing of prepaid accounts, daily account reconciliation, order tracking and verification of payments received on BP bank account by complying with BP’s order releasing practise.

Manage order blocks, review / resolve all credit-held orders or customer restrictions and inform customer service and / or sales as appropriate

Process returned funds, deductions, other differences and transactions for exception cases, escalate as required.

Ensure customer accounts are reconciled (Cash & Term) and filed with relevant supporting documentation

Monitor and action daily overdue accounts, unapplied cash, unapplied receipts and credits, over credit limit, accounts receivable aging balances, or delinquency and work with customers to reconcile issues and escalate when necessary. Ensure timely resolution of account queries/disputes.

Obtain customer payment confirmation and provide inputs into Cash Flow Forecast.

Ensure that the customer contractual obligations are correctly applied in ISP/JDE /SAP.

Ensure that non fuels invoices are processed for the various businesses and collected.

Liaising with the business and customers on a regular basis to ensure timely collections and query resolution. Establish and maintain strong relationships with the sales teams and customers.

Provide inputs to the Risk team in order to manage credit risk and limits

Accurately store, track, maintain and retrieve data. Support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures, SOX and BP credit policies at all times

Provide key business insights and management information that leverages process performance indicators that include overdue analysis, weekly credit commentary, payment performance data and monthly reports.