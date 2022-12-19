Senior Accounts Reveivable Analyst

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location South Africa - Western Cape - Cape Town
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143747BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Senior Accounts Receivable Analyst job exists to execute Accounts Receivable processes, ensure timely and accurate recording of account receivables into ledgers, customer account administration, and for the collection of dues and past due’s, ensuring that BP’s credit risk exposure is minimised.

Education & Experience Required:

  • Credit management qualification preferred
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in Accounts Receivable and dealing with customers.
  • Proven track record of effective team work
  • Effective communication and negotiation skills
  • Strong /credit management reconciliation skills

Key Accountabilities:
Functional

  • Execute day-to-day accounts receivable and credit operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and cash collection performance targets.
  • Perform daily collections duties on due and past due invoices, receipting and allocation of payments received on BP bank account, credits, adjustments, deductions and payment discrepancies, returned funds for all assigned accounts. Ensuring adherence to policies and procedures Ensure that the collections are up to date current credit terms are met. Monitor overdue customers and make contact where required to help resolve overdue status.
  • Ensure the daily managing of prepaid accounts, daily account reconciliation, order tracking and verification of payments received on BP bank account by complying with BP’s order releasing practise.
  • Manage order blocks, review / resolve all credit-held orders or customer restrictions and inform customer service and / or sales as appropriate
  • Process returned funds, deductions, other differences and transactions for exception cases, escalate as required.
  • Ensure customer accounts are reconciled (Cash & Term) and filed with relevant supporting documentation
  • Monitor and action daily overdue accounts, unapplied cash, unapplied receipts and credits, over credit limit, accounts receivable aging balances, or delinquency and work with customers to reconcile issues and escalate when necessary. Ensure timely resolution of account queries/disputes.
  • Obtain customer payment confirmation and provide inputs into Cash Flow Forecast.
  • Ensure that the customer contractual obligations are correctly applied in ISP/JDE /SAP.
  • Ensure that non fuels invoices are processed for the various businesses and collected.
  • Liaising with the business and customers on a regular basis to ensure timely collections and query resolution. Establish and maintain strong relationships with the sales teams and customers.
  • Provide inputs to the Risk team in order to manage credit risk and limits
  • Accurately store, track, maintain and retrieve data. Support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.
  • Ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures, SOX and BP credit policies at all times
  • Provide key business insights and management information that leverages process performance indicators that include overdue analysis, weekly credit commentary, payment performance data and monthly reports.
  • Analyse, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolution/ provide feedback on complex and non-routine customer issues that are escalated

Service Management & Continuous Improvement
  • Provide inputs to existing appraisal, monitoring and reporting procedures and monthly process performance indicators for the team
  • Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase productivity
  • Provide analysis and feedback regarding impact of new policies, new work, enhancements, etc. Identify gaps in current processes and assist in (at times leading) implementation of such changes.
  • Provide inputs to the mapping and maintenance of end to end Business processes, maintenance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) documentation for Customer Accounts receivable activities
  • Ensure continuous improvement in operational accounts receivable and credit processes, process simplification and compliance through utilisation of the key metrics and taking / recommending remediation action as required.
  • Maintain strong professional relationships with relevant internal partners and external stakeholders (e.g. customers, sales and other functionally related groups). Liaising with the business on a regular basis to ensure timely collections and query resolution.
  • Undergo continuous capability training required from the role. Provide on the job training to colleagues and onboard new joiners as and when required.
  • Prepare Reports as required. Perform analysis and provide insights.


Grade IResponsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

