Senior Advisor H2-CCS Sustainability

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen is one of bp’s five energy transition growth engines. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide, including developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.

In 2020, bp announced its new Sustainability Frame linking our strategy to our purpose. The Senior Advisor Sustainability will coordinate the program of work to deliver these aims. Successfully meeting this frame will be critical for the new energy business to be successful in a low carbon economy. It will work as a key interface between the Hydrogen and CCS business teams, projects teams and the broader Sustainability community – both within bp and externally. It will also provide leadership for critical strategic topics (both internally and externally) and be required to represent those effectively in senior forums.



This role is location agnostic and is open to applications from candidates in any of our global office locations.

What you will deliver

As a member of the HSE&C Leadership Team, provide strategic leadership on Sustainability implementation in the H2 & CCS businesses

Work with Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V) to develop a program of work that can be delivered to meet the Sustainability frame

Coordinate and support governance for the implementation of these sustainability goals across varies parts of bp, including Technology, Projects, Supply Chain and Business Development.

Work with Environment & Social specialists supporting projects to ensure consistent advice on sustainability issues

Understand the broader H2-CCS business context to allow Sustainability specialists to work constructively with a rapidly growing and changing business

Represent bp at external industry forums both to help improve industry capability and ensure bp learns from other

Act as a role model for Sustainability (and more broadly in HSE&C), encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Maintain a strong system for sharing of lessons from projects, incidents and external experience.

Provide seminars and training courses for new entrants to the H2-CCS business to ensure a solid understanding of the Sustainability requirements and risks.

What you will need to be successful

Strong Influencing skills especially with senior leaders and understanding of governance processes.

Inquisitive approach that seeks to understand the full business context, and ability to communicate HSSE expectations to non- technical people

People leadership experience

A strong appreciation for process safety management either as a specialist or from operational/engineering experience in hazardous industries

Extensive relevant experience in environmental and sustainability roles, ideally within hazardous industries

Direct experience with hydrogen processing or emerging technologies in the hydrogen industry

Experience in renewable energy sector.

Experience supporting business originators or early project development

Why join us?

In addition to holding a Degree in related discipline such as Science or Engineering (or equivalent experience) it is important that you also have:It would be useful if you can also demonstrate:

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.