Senior Advisor - HSE

Entity:Customers & Products
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Overview:
The role of the Senior Advisor – Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) involves verifying and reporting HSE incidents and near misses, maintaining various safety registers and guides, coordinating and facilitating training sessions, generating HSE communications, and conducting self-verification checks.
The coordinator will be responsible for ensuring compliance with safety protocols, analyzing critical retail site checks, and managing barrier check actions!
Shift Timing: 5:00AM to 2:00PM IST
Role & Responsibilities:
Verify HSE incidents & near misses and classifications
Support Return to Work processes for injured workers
Support workers compensation team
Generate weekly HSE incidents and near miss reports
Maintain and monitor Hazardous Chemical Register, Material Data Sheet (MSDS) and HSE&C SharePoint and online content
Update flipchart / How2guides
Coordinate and facilitate training including maintaining content and issuing to new staff
Generate HSE communications such as flash report, awareness campaign, material for Safety Week/Month
Barrier check finding analysis and action management
Analysis of critical retail site checks and activities and Supporting governance reporting
Experience & Qualification:
Candidate should hold a minimum experience of 2 years in Health, Safety and Environment and should hold strong experience in data analysis
Should possess ability to analyse raw data/input, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills with a proven track record, to converse and influence across multiple levels.
Proficiency with Power Bi and other business intelligence / analysis tools and software such as MS Excel. Self-motivated and performance driven!
You will work with:
In this role, you will collaborate closely with other HSE specialists and a diverse range of business partners.
Our team, and we develop an encouraging learning environment where care, respect, and continuous growth are prioritized. Together, we strive for excellence in safety.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.