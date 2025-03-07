Senior Advisor - HSE

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:



Job Overview:

The role of the Senior Advisor – Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) involves verifying and reporting HSE incidents and near misses, maintaining various safety registers and guides, coordinating and facilitating training sessions, generating HSE communications, and conducting self-verification checks.

The coordinator will be responsible for ensuring compliance with safety protocols, analyzing critical retail site checks, and managing barrier check actions!

Shift Timing : 5:00AM to 2:00PM IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Verify HSE incidents & near misses and classifications

Support Return to Work processes for injured workers

Support workers compensation team

Generate weekly HSE incidents and near miss reports

Maintain and monitor Hazardous Chemical Register, Material Data Sheet (MSDS) and HSE&C SharePoint and online content

Update flipchart / How2guides

Coordinate and facilitate training including maintaining content and issuing to new staff

Generate HSE communications such as flash report, awareness campaign, material for Safety Week/Month

Barrier check finding analysis and action management

Analysis of critical retail site checks and activities and Supporting governance reporting

Experience & Qualification:



Candidate should hold a minimum experience of 2 years in Health, Safety and Environment and should hold strong experience in data analysis

Should possess ability to analyse raw data/input, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with a proven track record, to converse and influence across multiple levels.

Proficiency with Power Bi and other business intelligence / analysis tools and software such as MS Excel. Self-motivated and performance driven!

You will work with:

In this role, you will collaborate closely with other HSE specialists and a diverse range of business partners.

Our team, and we develop an encouraging learning environment where care, respect, and continuous growth are prioritized. Together, we strive for excellence in safety.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.