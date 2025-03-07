Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Advisor - HSE

Senior Advisor - HSE

Senior Advisor - HSE

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ091243
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Description:


Job Overview:

The role of the Senior Advisor – Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) involves verifying and reporting HSE incidents and near misses, maintaining various safety registers and guides, coordinating and facilitating training sessions, generating HSE communications, and conducting self-verification checks.

The coordinator will be responsible for ensuring compliance with safety protocols, analyzing critical retail site checks, and managing barrier check actions!

Shift Timing: 5:00AM to 2:00PM IST

Role & Responsibilities:

  • Verify HSE incidents & near misses and classifications

  • Support Return to Work processes for injured workers

  • Support workers compensation team

  • Generate weekly HSE incidents and near miss reports

  • Maintain and monitor Hazardous Chemical Register, Material Data Sheet (MSDS) and HSE&C SharePoint and online content

  • Update flipchart / How2guides

  • Coordinate and facilitate training including maintaining content and issuing to new staff

  • Generate HSE communications such as flash report, awareness campaign, material for Safety Week/Month

  • Barrier check finding analysis and action management

  • Analysis of critical retail site checks and activities and Supporting governance reporting

Experience & Qualification:
 

  • Candidate should hold a minimum experience of 2 years in Health, Safety and Environment and should hold strong experience in data analysis

  • Should possess ability to analyse raw data/input, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills with a proven track record, to converse and influence across multiple levels.

  • Proficiency with Power Bi and other business intelligence / analysis tools and software such as MS Excel. Self-motivated and performance driven!

You will work with:

In this role, you will collaborate closely with other HSE specialists and a diverse range of business partners.

Our team, and we develop an encouraging learning environment where care, respect, and continuous growth are prioritized. Together, we strive for excellence in safety.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

