Responsible for the leading the execution of well intervention and integrity activities in the region, putting safety and reliability at the forefront of all operations and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies, external local regulations and associated decision rights.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for the leading the execution of well intervention and integrity activities in the region, putting safety and reliability at the forefront of all operations and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies, external local regulations and associated decision rights.



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

The Senior Advisor is a sole contributor role with a great degree of autonomy. The high level of recognition is accompanied by leadership expectations commensurate with the grade and line management peers and the expectation to influence broader business impact. Senior Advisors are often consulted by senior managers on matters of discipline health and strategy rather than purely technical matters.

The Senior Advisor Interventions; manages the content of assigned bp Practices, Procedures, and Guides verifying the requirements are effective and managing the business risk through system level verification; provides an assurance framework for the organization to manage compliance with relevant BP practices; manages complexity classification for high value and complex well work to ensure it meets the business delivery objectives; ensures organizational learning is codified into the practices and workflows that govern their area of the business and influences both business and entity strategy to support innovative solutions in pursuit of significant competitive advantage.

Recognized as a global expert in well interventions, the Senior Advisor takes a lead role both internally and externally in the development and influencing of international standards and codes and provides technical expertise to mitigate or eliminate future risks to the Company.

Key Relationships

The Senior advisor reports to the Senior Wells Manager - ConneXus

P&O Wells - Solutions

Discipline Managers in region and central businesses

Well Operation Managers in region and central businesses.

ConneXus & Remote Collaboration Centre (RCC)

Advisor Network, Discipline Networks and Operations Networks

Sub-entity Teams (Well Delivery, Subsurface - Reservoir Development, Subsurface Petroleum Engineering, Production, and Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM).

Key Accountabilities

Lead cross field peer assists and peer reviews for high value or complex well interventions assuring the planned operations will deliver the business objectives.

Provide intervention engineering and operational support required for the more complex well projects.

Maintain the content in various assigned bp Practices and procedures; simplify requirements; assure requirements are managing well control and business risks through system level verification.

Work with bp Wells Suppliers to implement bp contactor facing requirements contained in the bp Practices and Procedures.

Provide judgement in application of Practices and Guidance to identify issues where deviations or dispensations may be required.

Supports the development and recommendations for risk mitigation plans and required Management of Change documentation.

Develop and document knowledge, standard processes, lessons learned related to well interventions.

Use ConneXus as a platform to capture, store and systematically embed Findings and knowledge across Wells.

Identify emerging external technology trends and opportunities and evaluate the business impact.

Provide assurance on developed functional and technical specifications for surface and downhole equipment used for well interventions.

Advise on capability in the well intervention subject area and take an active role in developing the next generation engineering talent.

Provide quality assurance for learning materials to support training and development of staff in well interventions.

Promote and lead the development of industry standards and practices driving standards to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient wells across the industry.

Conforms with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrate the principles of bp’s leadership model.

Essential Education and Experience:

Educated to Bachelor of Science in an engineering field or higher.

Mastery knowledge and experience with the design, planning and execution of well interventions; intervention equipment including engineering assurance and QA/QC requirements; engineering tools and principles; resourceful knowledge in the evaluation of well performance including well reliability; working knowledge of drilling operations and petroleum engineering skills.

Highly influential, can relate equally with vice presidents and challenge engineers, prioritizing the team regardless of position. Advisors exercise informal authority by influencing decisions. A senior Advisor is increasingly influential in two dimensions of the organization: breadth (x-function), and depth (all layers of the organization).

Effectively networked internally across the businesses and externally in their subject area.

Proactive in understanding and defining priority technical challenges in the business.

Data driven and focused on learning and embedding permanent change and new ways of working, applying systems thinking and integration in the way we deliver across functions and segments

Engaged in developing the next generation of scientific and engineering talent.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



