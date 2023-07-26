Responsible for the leading the execution of well intervention and integrity activities in the region, putting safety and reliability at the forefront of all operations and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies, external local regulations and associated decision rights.
About the Role
The Senior Advisor is a sole contributor role with a great degree of autonomy. The high level of recognition is accompanied by leadership expectations commensurate with the grade and line management peers and the expectation to influence broader business impact. Senior Advisors are often consulted by senior managers on matters of discipline health and strategy rather than purely technical matters.
The Senior Advisor Interventions; manages the content of assigned bp Practices, Procedures, and Guides verifying the requirements are effective and managing the business risk through system level verification; provides an assurance framework for the organization to manage compliance with relevant BP practices; manages complexity classification for high value and complex well work to ensure it meets the business delivery objectives; ensures organizational learning is codified into the practices and workflows that govern their area of the business and influences both business and entity strategy to support innovative solutions in pursuit of significant competitive advantage.
Recognized as a global expert in well interventions, the Senior Advisor takes a lead role both internally and externally in the development and influencing of international standards and codes and provides technical expertise to mitigate or eliminate future risks to the Company.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Casing and wellhead recovery, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 11 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.