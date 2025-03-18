Senior Advisor - Network & Property

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The role is accountable for providing support and advice on network development and property matters in Australia and New Zealand. It will provide assistance to the ANZ Network and Property team with administration, case development and gaining internal approvals for New To Industry (NTI) and New To bp (NTbp) acquisition opportunities, optimisation of the existing network, performance monitoring, divestments and disposals (Channel of Trade changes, non-petroleum use or non-operating sites), compulsory acquisition matters, new leases, lease renewals, options and extensions!

Shift Timing: 5 AM to 2 PM IST

Responsibilities :

Uses a variety of information sources to find opportunities to optimise and growth the network across all channels of trade (CoT) - Mobility and Convenience, Dealer and Distributor.

Gathers data and information to advise cases for the variety of network development, leasing and divestment activities, including performance benchmarking, geospatial data, market data and competitor analysis.

Develop and prepare arguments in collaboration with the Leads and facilitate the approval of these by guiding the cases through the various internal processes, including Investment Committees, functional assurance, Authority to Negotiate (AtN) & Financial Memorandum (FM) sign offs and Agreement Approval Form (AAF).

Completing Counter Part Due Diligence (CDD), new vendor set up, arranging Purchase Orders, document execution, new location set up and write offs.

Maintain the Network Plan database to ensure it is up to date and reflects the current state of the network.

Maintain project reporting databases to ensure up to the minute information is provided to various internal customers

Provide support to the N&P Leads on ad hoc projects and tenders as required.

Ensure compliance with external reporting and approval requirements for any property transactions, including but not limited to Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and Australian Tax Office (ATO)

Coordinating Scope of Works (SoW) documents in conjunction with the Construction Team under the instruction and mentorship of the Leads

Job requirements & qualifications:

Business Management, Project Management, Town Planning, Property or relevant Business Degree

Strong interpersonal, written, verbal communication and customer leadership skills

Strong commercial savvy and financial analysis knowledge

Consistent track record in opportunity identification, development and performance improvement

Excellent interpersonal and time management skills

Proficient understanding of various legal contracts, including sale contracts, leases and licences

Proficient in program and project management

Strong background in and understanding of property management including leases, freehold and knowledge of the Torrens title system

Expertise in risk assessment and management



