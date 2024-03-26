Senior Analyst - Business Management Information

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Cash and Working Capital team is a key reporting team within the Finance organization responsible for leading T&S Cash and Working Capital management. This role is accountable for execution of centralized forecasting processes as well as providing support and cash and working capital analysis to a wide group of stakeholders.

This position requires an understanding of Cash and Working Capital reporting concepts to be able to support core accountabilities of delivering timely and accurate forecasts and management information.

In this role the successful candidate will to the development of a deep understanding of oil trading transaction flows and cash conversion cycle and the opportunity to drive continuous improvement in reporting and analysis for cash and working capital.

The role supports the Commodity Cash Working Capital Leads in delivery of trading benches forecasts and management information reporting.

Key duties & responsibilities:

Ensure silent running of Trading & Shipping (T&S) weekly cash forecasting process supporting Treasury with appropriate management information.

Co-ordination of T&S monthly Working Capital reporting including management of reporting database, working capital charging processes and maintenance of Corporate Book forecasting.

Drive BMI Continuous Improvement agenda to deliver automation efficiencies and standardization of all cash & working capital reporting processes.

Champion innovation and deliver continuous improvement initiatives including modernization of management information reporting.

Act as an effective business partner with Treasury, Resource Allocation Network (RAN) and other Finance partners.

Support wider T&S, Finance, Treasury, BP Group Cash & Working Capital initiatives.

Independent understanding and challenge to identify/escalate and mitigate financial, operational & reputation risk relating to trading book cash & working capital management.

Essential skills and experience:

Business experience in Financial Accounting and/or Product control

Strong background of supporting Continuous Improvement & modernization of processes in current or prior role

Good knowledge and understanding of cash and working capital reporting concepts

Strong analytical skills - the ability to understand and communicate complex cash and working capital scenarios

Proven innovative approach to problem solving, technology and analytics.

Ability to work within a deadline orientated environment with strong attention to detail

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy, and financial understanding

Technical understanding and knowledge in Power BI, Microsoft Access database and Technical understanding and knowledge in Power BI, Microsoft Access database and VBA

Desirable experience:

Experience in a trading organization

Good knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments.

Experience in use of enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies such as SAP

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.