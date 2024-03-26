Senior Analyst - Business Management Information

Entity:Finance
Cash and Working Capital team is a key reporting team within the Finance organization responsible for leading T&S Cash and Working Capital management. This role is accountable for execution of centralized forecasting processes as well as providing support and cash and working capital analysis to a wide group of stakeholders.
This position requires an understanding of Cash and Working Capital reporting concepts to be able to support core accountabilities of delivering timely and accurate forecasts and management information.
In this role the successful candidate will to the development of a deep understanding of oil trading transaction flows and cash conversion cycle and the opportunity to drive continuous improvement in reporting and analysis for cash and working capital.
The role supports the Commodity Cash Working Capital Leads in delivery of trading benches forecasts and management information reporting.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.