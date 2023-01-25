Senior Analyst Commodity Risk

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

bp has set out a new strategy that will shift the company from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company passionate about delivering solutions to customers. Want to join a company working towards a better future for our planet?



Role Synopsis



The Commodity Risk Group is a key middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Retail Commodity Risk Analyst will play a key role interfacing with trading, marketing & origination, scheduling, structuring, and support functions for the Retail Power bench. It requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position is accountable for delivering/overseeing market risk insight and analysis, P&L reporting, month end close process and providing analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash while enforcing the T&S Operating Standards & Control Processes. The position reports to the Power Commodity Risk Manager and will office in Houston, Texas.



Key Accountabilities

Develop a deep understanding of bp retail power commercial businesses.

Establish strong relationships with commercial and functional teams in Houston, New York, and regional offices.

Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into T&S’s business activities in order to support business decision making and strengthen the control environment.

Deliver timely, detailed, and accurate reporting and analysis of exposures, risks, costs, gross margin, cash and working capital etc.

Provide constructive challenges to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Bring transparency to deal structures and explain financial impacts in operational terms to Commodity Risk Management team.

Lead and manage IT and process improvement projects

Develop understanding of modelling complex power activities and valuation models utilized for risk reporting.

Maintain and review MTM, exposure and P&L by deal, portfolio, trader, region, and strategy.

Drive opportunities for efficiencies in processes and controls, while ensuring rationalizing return on investment of processes and effort are in line with Commodity Risk Management expectations.

Support month-end and quarter-end close process, in conjunction with the GPTA Finance Leadership, to generate timely and accurate team results for subsequent consolidation and reporting to the key leadership stakeholders.

Support regional and global process standardization/simplification initiatives.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering, or other Quantitative field and 5+ years of proven experience in a physical and financial power trading environment, preferably in power.

Understanding of retail power operations and renewable energy credits.

Strong analytical, quantitative, and data management skills.

Reporting/analytics capability including proficiency in Excel/VBA.

Modeling experience for deal valuation and risk analytics.

Team player and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the commodity team and across other trading benches.

Able to grasp and communicate complex models and trading transactions in layman terms for non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic effects.

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals.

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within the global structure and under tight deadlines.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written).

Attention to detail and ability to work within a very deadline orientated environment.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in Product Control/Middle Office/Market Risk.

Experience with reporting tools such as Power BI.

Experience working with trading ETRM’s including Epsilon and OpenLink Endur

Experience supporting retail physical power desks.

Experience in Accounting, Back Office, Market Risk or Trading Analytics.

If you think you have the right skills set and would enjoy working with a diverse and forward-thinking team, apply today!

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!