Senior Analyst Commodity Risk - Jet

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Location – London, Canary Wharf 60% - home working 40%

The world is changing fast, and our industry is changing with it. The energy mix is shifting towards lower carbon sources, driven by technological advances, and growing environmental concerns. In bp, we will help drive this transition - and our business will be transformed by it. We are continually looking for hardworking, committed and results-oriented people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.

BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) is an integrated world-class trading organization that links together BP’s trading and supply activities in oil, power, gas, petrochemicals, finance, and shipping in order to build trading capability and capacity, particularly through people and systems.

We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

Commodity Risk is a key control position within the Trading Refining & Shipping organization. This role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.

Key Responsibilities

Independently analyze and report trading / refining book exposures and performance drivers.

Validate integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts.

Develop a deep understanding of the business, exposures, strategies, and market fundamentals to identify and mitigate potential risks.

Support new business and product development via effective due diligence, challenge and business partnering.

Champion innovation and help deliver continuous improvement initiatives.

Supporting model validation and monthly IPV processes.

Hold, develop, and maintain good working relationship with the front office, interface and other support functions.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree (any subject), or equivalent experience.

Good understanding of energy trading markets and instruments.

Highly effective team player, with great attention to detail, eager to learn and teach.

Ability to understand and communicate complex analysis whilst using a variety of communication styles with influence according to the situation.

Innovative approach to problem solving, technology and analytics.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in commodities trading markets.

Knowledge of the front to back deal Life cycle, the role of Product Control\Risk through this cycle and the applications employed.

Experience in Product control and/or Market Risk within a trading environment.

Evidence of self-development through professional study.

Technical ability in programming languages such as Python and Excel VBA.

Experience in process reengineering and use of new technologies.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A balanced work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.