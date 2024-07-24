Senior Analyst Commodity Risk Lights

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Commodity Risk Analyst

Commodity Risk Analyst is a key strategic control position within the Commodity Risk function and bp's Trading and Shipping Finance. The role holder serves as the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while managing the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and provides analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash.

· Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, value added, and automated management information.

· Responsible for bringing transparency to deal structures and explaining financial impacts in operational terms.

· Independent understanding of trading strategies to identify/raise and mitigate financial, operational & reputational risk related to new or existing activities.

· Ensure timely validation of new business to ensure that new business deals are accurately represented in the system.

· Collaborate closely with finance, risk and front office teams to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.

· Validate deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

· Accurately validate, monitor and manage ancillaries and related P&L daily including troubleshooting and resolving any related issues.

· Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

· Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification or work experince in additiona to a number of years within finance, risk or similar. other similar

You will be proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and have the ability to drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team. Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role. You should be able to analyze operational risk exposure and advise risk mitigation programs. Possessing programming skills and understanding energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commodity Risk, Commodity Risk Management, Commodity Trade Finance, Market Risk, Trade Control



