Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control, compliance, risk analytics and management infrastructure. The Commodity Risk Group is a key middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Senior Analyst Commodity Risk - NGL plays a key role in working with trading, marketing & origination, operations, structuring, and support functions for the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) bench. It requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position is accountable for delivering daily exposure, P&L reporting, month end close process and providing analytics to support business insight, including VaR, stress testing, working capital forecasting and cash forecasting while enforcing the T&S Operating Standards & Control Processes. The position reports to the Senior Manager of Commodity Risk.

Finance



Finance Group



Key accountabilities:

Develop a deep understanding of NGL commercial businesses.

Establish positive relationships with commercial and functional teams in Houston and Chicago.

Deliver insightful reporting and analytics that enable business decision making and commercial growth of the portfolio. This is achieved through timely, rigorous, and accurate reporting and analytics of exposure, market risk, costs, gross margin, cash and working capital.

Facilitate and lead all aspects of effective and consistent compliance and controls, both internally and externally, while ensuring financial integrity for T&S.

Facilitate discussions with both internal and external auditors.

Liaise with front office, settlements, and accounting to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and Mark to Market (MTM) value, accrual, and gross margin

Bringing transparency to deal structures and explain financial impacts in operational terms to Senior Manager of Commodity Risk and other members of the leadership team.

Maintain and review MTM, exposure and P&L by deal, portfolio, trader, region, and strategy

Lead due diligence discussions with Commercial and Finance leaders

Lead month end close process and support accounting in month end closings

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives

Support any ad hoc reporting requirements

Liaise with IT to lead and implement operational improvement/simplification initiatives.

Essential education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or Quantitative field.

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 5 years of experience in a physical and financial commodity trading environment with a bias towards NGLs, oil and/or oil products

Experience with complex structured physical and financial transactions

Understanding of front to end transaction lifecycle, key operational and financial controls, applications employed and ability to assess change impact across functions

Phenomenal teammate and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the team and across other trading benches.

Able to grasp and communicate complex transactions in everyday terms for non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic effects & associated operational and market risks.

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals.

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within a global structure and under tight deadlines.

Champion change through visible and active dedication to drive the change process, while able to articulate the vision for change and engage with team members to build alignment.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written).

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

MBA or other financial certification including CFA, FRM, CPA.

Experience in Product Control/Middle Office

IT skills (Energy Trading/Risk Management systems – Solarc Right Angle, Endur, etc, Advanced MS Excel, programming languages like Python, tools like Power BI)

Solid knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments

You will work with:

You will work in a dynamic Commodity Risk Team that works closely with all the other enabling functions and the front office traders, marketers, and schedulers.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.