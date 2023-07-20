Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control, compliance, risk analytics and management infrastructure. The Commodity Risk Group is a key middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Senior Analyst Commodity Risk - NGL plays a key role in working with trading, marketing & origination, operations, structuring, and support functions for the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) bench. It requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position is accountable for delivering daily exposure, P&L reporting, month end close process and providing analytics to support business insight, including VaR, stress testing, working capital forecasting and cash forecasting while enforcing the T&S Operating Standards & Control Processes. The position reports to the Senior Manager of Commodity Risk.
You will work in a dynamic Commodity Risk Team that works closely with all the other enabling functions and the front office traders, marketers, and schedulers.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
