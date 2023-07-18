Senior Analyst Commodity Risk

Job summary

The Commodity Risk Analyst plays a key control position within Product Control & Market Risk, which sits within BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) business.The role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of reporting and analysis. You will be the interface for Treasury Trading Front Office. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities, to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, risk and P&L.



Key accountabilities:

Ensure silent running of daily activities associated with the Treasury Trading business, including: quality P&L validation and exposure reporting; new and amended deal checks; DOA and rogue trader risk monitoring; and valuations control.

Analyse, report, and explain daily MVaR, exposures, and stress tests; engage with the Front Office to understand team trading strategies.

Involved with Treasury Trading modernization, automation, and global process standardization initiatives.

Maintain bench processes and technology implementations (Excel, VBA, Palantir, Microsoft Teams, etc), and demonstrate a keen interest in further leveraging technology in pursuit of operational excellence

Coordinate with Treasury Finance to provide oversight on month-end activities for financial trading including; reconciliation of trading P&L to the financial accounts (MI/MA).

Establish solid relationships with commercial and various functions as well as maintaining global connectivity with the other Treasury Trading teams (Singapore & Chicago).

Provide insight and analysis of macro-economic factors and FX markets.

Support any adhoc reporting requirements, including new activity implementation (NAIs) and regulatory reporting requirements.

Liaise with Treasury Systems (I&E) to help manage projects, including system development / improvement, and new product integration.

Demonstrate a working knowledge of the concept of mark-to-market and can articulate market / price volatility in terms of its effect on P&L.

Attention to detail, ability to work with detailed transactions and accurately control, report and communicate trading activity as well as an ability to perform in a deadline orientated environment.

Essential education

A University degree or relevant experience in a quantitative subject area is a requirement.

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong analytical skills including the ability to understand and communicate sophisticated transactions with embedded optionality as well as the ability to assess the market risk impact of those transactions on an existing portfolio

Ability to perform under time pressure and work to rigid deadlines

Strong numeracy and advanced Excel or Python skills ability desired

Good problem solving skills

Familiarity with the basic principles of market risk measurement and control. Understanding the alternative methods available to calculate value-at-risk, define appropriate risk factors, account for non-linear instruments, etc

Good understanding of the fundamentals of derivatives and other trading instruments



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



