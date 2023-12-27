Senior Analyst Commodity Risk

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
About the Opportunity
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Accountabilities
Responsible for independent, timely, globally aligned and accurate valuations of trading book position, exposure and performance data via operational oversight of day to day accountabilities of the team. Own the delivery of daily and monthly control processes
Support the validation of integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts for the Group Accounts and financial disclosures.
Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into T&S’s business activities in order to support business decision making and strengthen the control environment.
Oversee daily marking, upload, and maintenance of curves and volatilities.
Support month-end and quarter-end close process, in conjunction with the EH Finance Leadership, to generate timely and accurate team results for subsequent consolidation and reporting to the key leadership stakeholders.
Independent understanding to identify/escalate and mitigate financial, operational & reputation risk related to trading book positions and exposures.
Demonstrate leadership proficiencies, able to lead initiatives, influence and participates in decisions and collaborate optimally across both regional and global teams.
Develop and leverage a deep understanding of Eastern Hemisphere Refining Product exposures, strategies and market fundamentals.
Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.
Interpret existing T&S commodity risk policies and ensuring their accurate application in RPTAP as well as providing inputs into the definition of new policies and procedures.
Drive continuous improvements through change in ways of working, digitalization and automation projects.
Essentials
Bachelors Degree (any discipline)
Ability to work in a team oriented environment while working across various functions/ regions. Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Good proficiency in MS Excel.
Ability to perform in a deadline oriented environment.
Experience in business process re-engineering and automation skills and partnering with IT to achieve continuous improvement through deployment of emerging technologies.
Strong understanding of key controls used to mitigate risks
Strong analytical skills with ability to grasp and communicate sophisticated trading transactions into their economic effects
Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate optimally with stakeholders and peers
Strong desire to develop leadership capability and team player with an eagerness to learn and teach.
Desired to have:
Experience in Product Control, Project or Business change.
Partnering with IT to achieve continuous improvement through deployment of emerging technologies. In-depth knowledge of oil trading markets and ability to clearly articulate P&L and Risk drivers.
Knowledge of options valuation and risk management
IT savvy and having basic understanding in market risk reporting system operations and data extraction. Experience/ interest in process reengineering and use of new technologies (e.g. Python, Power BI)
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.