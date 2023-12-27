Senior Analyst Commodity Risk

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

About the OpportunityThe role of Commodity Risk Analyst is a key analytical and control position within the Trading & Shipping - Finance and Risk organization. This role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-added reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within Commodity Risk in order to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent market risk analytics, risk mitigation strategies, independent exposure and P&L, working capital and cash forecast, and analytics to support business insights.For this role, you will be based in Singapore and you will have the opportunity to support our Trading & Shipping operating business in Australia.



Job Description:

Strong desire to develop leadership capability and team player with an eagerness to learn and teach.

Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate optimally with stakeholders and peers

Experience in business process re-engineering and automation skills and partnering with IT to achieve continuous improvement through deployment of emerging technologies.

Ability to work in a team oriented environment while working across various functions/ regions. Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Interpret existing T&S commodity risk policies and ensuring their accurate application in RPTAP as well as providing inputs into the definition of new policies and procedures.

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Demonstrate leadership proficiencies, able to lead initiatives, influence and participates in decisions and collaborate optimally across both regional and global teams.

Support month-end and quarter-end close process, in conjunction with the EH Finance Leadership, to generate timely and accurate team results for subsequent consolidation and reporting to the key leadership stakeholders.

Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into T&S’s business activities in order to support business decision making and strengthen the control environment.

Support the validation of integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts for the Group Accounts and financial disclosures.

Responsible for independent, timely, globally aligned and accurate valuations of trading book position, exposure and performance data via operational oversight of day to day accountabilities of the team. Own the delivery of daily and monthly control processes

Desired to have:

Experience in Product Control, Project or Business change.

Partnering with IT to achieve continuous improvement through deployment of emerging technologies. In-depth knowledge of oil trading markets and ability to clearly articulate P&L and Risk drivers.

Knowledge of options valuation and risk management

IT savvy and having basic understanding in market risk reporting system operations and data extraction. Experience/ interest in process reengineering and use of new technologies (e.g. Python, Power BI)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.