Senior Analyst Commodity Risk

Trading and Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S role is to improve Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

The role of Commodity Risk Analyst is a key analytical and control position within the T&S Finance and Risk organization. This role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of valuable reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position requires a deep comprehension of activities within Commodity Risk in order to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent market risk analytics, risk mitigation strategies, independent exposure and P&L, working capital and cash forecast, and analytics to support business insights.

Key Accountabilities

Develop an understanding of supply and trading business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals.

Support the production of market risk analytics, e.g. Value-At-Risk (VaR), Stress Test, Liquidity Test, Concentration Risk, sensitivities and scenario analysis, backtesting.

Perform integrity checks of input data (prices and exposure) which is essential for the accuracy of the VaR reporting.

Function as the key interface between Market Risk and other affiliated or support teams (e.g. Market Risk Application Support, Valuation Team etc.) to ensure a smooth VaR reporting process and work together with those teams to resolve any technical issues affecting data accuracy and process flow.

Provide technical assistance in large scale data analysis and testing for the purpose of troubleshooting errors and implementation of process improvements.

Participate in projects to improve market risk system infrastructure.

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Independent understanding to identify/bring up and mitigate financial, operational & reputation risk related to trading book positions and exposures.

Interpret existing T&S commodity risk policies and ensure its accurate application as well as providing inputs into the definition of new policies and procedures.

Drive continuous improvements through change in ways of working, digitalization and automation projects.

Requirements

A strong academic record including a university degree in finance, IT, computing, systems, data analysis or similar experience.

Understanding of the principles of market risk measurement and quantitative finance and how these can be applied to build robust controls in a trading business. Experience in commodities risk management and/or familiarity with energy markets would be considered favorably.

Ability to work in a team oriented environment while working across various functions/ regions.

Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate optimally with stakeholders and peers.

Strong understanding of key controls used to mitigate risks.

Strong analytical skills with ability to grasp and communicate sophisticated trading transactions into their economic effects.

Able to articulate how individual books perform in an integrated manner with the respect to P/L generated versus the level of risk taking commensurate with their trading strategies.

Attention to detail and ability to perform in a tight time line oriented environment.

proficiency in MS Excel.

IT savvy and a good understanding market risk reporting system and process. Experience in business process re-engineering and automation skills and partnering with IT to achieve continuous improvement through deployment of new technologies (e.g. Python, Power BI).

Professional qualifications in financial analysis, risk management or similar areas. (Good to have)

