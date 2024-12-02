Senior Analyst Commodity Risk

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

About the Role

The Senior Commodity Risk Analyst is a strategic support position within the Commodity Risk function and bp’s Trading and Shipping Finance. You will work with cross functional teams to develop solutions that drive continuous improvement and innovation across our commodity risk management teams. Areas of focus include interfaces with trading and supply benches, exposure and P&L reporting, and analytics to support business insights, including working capital and cash.

This role will be based out of our Chicago, IL office.

Key Accountabilities

Development of high quality, insightful, value added and automated management information.

Work closely with managers and analysts to understand and clarify requirements.

Identify/evaluate/recommend and implement digital applications/tools/solutions that can be leveraged by our commodity risk teams.

Identification, development, and/or implementation of tools, templates, and accelerators for ensuring timely validation of deal blotters and business summaries from the front office, price curves, deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Be a superuser for bp’s trading and risk management systems.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives. Work collaboratively with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards and best practices for CI development.

Work with cross functional teams (i.e., front, middle, back office, information technology, operational excellence & transformation) to deliver continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

About You

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree with at least 5 years of finance, risk or other proven technical experience. You will have a good understanding of commodity risk management principles and practices. You should be proficient in digital tools/languages such as PowerBI, Microsoft Office, VBA, Python, SQL, Power Automate, SharePoint, Trading & Risk Systems.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



