Senior Analyst, Commodity Risk

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

About the Role

The Senior Commodity Risk Analyst is a strategic support position within the Commodity Risk function and bp’s Trading and Shipping Finance. You will work with cross functional teams to develop solutions that drive continuous improvement and innovation across our commodity risk management teams. Areas of focus include interfaces with trading and supply benches, exposure and P&L reporting, and analytics to support business insights, including working capital and cash.

This role will be based out of our Chicago, IL office.

Key Accountabilities

Development of high quality, insightful, value added and automated management information.

Work closely with managers and analysts to understand and clarify requirements.

Identify/evaluate/recommend and implement digital applications/tools/solutions that can be used by our commodity risk teams.

Identification, development, and/or implementation of tools, templates, and accelerators for ensuring timely validation of deal blotters and business summaries from the front office, price curves, deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Be a superuser for bp’s trading and risk management systems.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives. Work closely with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards and best practices for CI development.

Work with cross functional teams (i.e., front, middle, back office, information technology, operational excellence & transformation) to deliver continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

About You

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree with at least 5 years of finance, risk or other proven technical experience. You will have a good understanding of commodity risk management principles and practices. You should be proficient in digital tools/languages such as PowerBI, Microsoft Office, VBA, Python, SQL, Power Automate, SharePoint, Trading & Risk Systems.

Why join us

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. How much do we pay (Base)? 92-132K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position is eligible for Core U.S. Benefits SPD. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits SPD. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee . You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



