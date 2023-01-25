Senior Analyst Commodity Risk/Product Control – Power

Job summary

The Commodity Risk Group is a key middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Commodity Risk Analyst will play a key role collaborating with trading, marketing & origination, scheduling, structuring, and support functions for the Power bench. It requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position is accountable for delivering/overseeing market risk insight and analysis, P&L reporting, month end close process and providing analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash while implementing the T&S Operating Standards & Control Processes. The position reports to the Power Commodity Risk Manager.



Develop strong understanding of bp power commercial businesses.

Establish strong relationships with commercial and functional teams in Houston, New York, and regional offices.

Deliver insightful reporting and analytics that enable business decision making and commercial growth of the portfolio. This is achieved through timely, rigorous, and accurate reporting and analytics of exposure, market risk, gross margin, cash and working capital

Provide constructive challenges to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Bring transparency to deal structures and explain financial impacts in operational terms to Commodity Risk Management team.

Maintain and review MTM, exposure and P&L by deal, portfolio, trader, region, and strategy.

Drive opportunities for efficiencies in processes and controls, while ensuring rationalizing return on investment of processes and effort are in line with Commodity Risk Management expectations.

Support month-end and quarter-end close process, in conjunction with the GPTA Finance Leadership, to generate timely and accurate team results for subsequent consolidation and reporting to the key leadership partners.

Support regional and global process standardization/simplification initiatives.

Support ad hoc reporting requirements and/or special projects.

Continuously improve analytical capability, developing and deepening understanding of commodity portfolio and drivers within it.

Develop tools and metrics to provide better insights into the business activities and key drivers of P&L and returns.

Facilitate and oversee effective and consistent compliance and controls, both internally and externally, while ensuring financial integrity for T&S.

At least 3 years of experience in a physical and financial commodity trading environment with a bias towards power.

Experience with valuation & analysis of physical and financial derivatives required.

Understanding of front to end transaction lifecycle, key operational and financial controls, applications employed and ability to assess change impact across functions.

Great teammate and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the team and across other trading benches.

Able to grasp and communicate complex transactions in accessible terms for non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic effects & associated operational and market risks.

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals.

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within a global structure and under tight deadlines.

Champion change through visible and active commitment to drive the change process, while able to articulate the vision for change and engage with collaborators to build alignment.

Advanced proficiency in MS Excel.

Attention to detail (ability to work with detailed transactions and properly control, report, and communicate trading activity).

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written).

Experience in Product Control/Middle Office/Market Risk.

Experience with reporting tools such as Power BI.

Experience working with trading ETRM’s including Epsilon and OpenLink Endur.

Physical and financial options valuation experience.

Experience supporting physical power desks.

Knowledge of modelling and valuation of HRCO’s, Revenue Puts and Load.

Experience in Accounting, Back Office, Market Risk or Trading Analytics.

Master’s in accountancy or Finance, MBA or other financial certification including CFA, ERP, CPA.

Solid knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments.

