Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

About the Role:

The Senior Commodity Risk Analyst is a strategic support position within the Commodity Risk function and bp’s Trading and Shipping Finance. This is a phenomenal opportunity to work closely with the business users across different finance and risk functions to understand and clarify requirements, undertake analysis of systems, business processes, data and interfaces, and implement technical solutions in a fast paced trading environment. Areas of focus include interfaces with trading and supply benches, exposure and P&L reporting, and analytics to support business insights, including working capital and cash.

This role will be based out of our Chicago, IL office.

Key Accountabilities:

Development of high quality, insightful, value added and automated management information.

Work closely with managers and analysts to understand and clarify requirements.

Identify/evaluate/recommend and implement digital applications/tools/solutions that can be leveraged by our commodity risk teams.

Identification, development, and/or implementation of tools, templates, and accelerators for ensuring timely validation of deal blotters and business summaries from the front office, price curves, deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Be a superuser for bp’s trading and risk management systems.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives. Work collaboratively with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards and best practices for CI development.

Work with cross functional teams (i.e., front, middle, back office, information technology, operational excellence & transformation) to deliver continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in one of the following areas: Finance, Mathematics, Computer Science, Management Information System.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Ideal candidates will have at least 5 years of finance, risk or other proven technical experience.

Interpersonal:

Outstanding communication skills and a comfort level in working effectively with people at various organizational levels within BP.

Ability to effectively manage time, prioritize among multiple projects and switch tasks quickly.

Self-directed high performer with a relentless dedication to detail.

Comfort level in working autonomously, sometimes under high pressure and fast-paced circumstances.

Business:

Experience in a technical role sitting on the desk alongside business users on a daily basis.

Good understanding of Product Control and Market Risk (commodity risk management principles and practices).

Technical:

Experience with multiple development environments and programming languages, including recent experience with object-oriented development in C#, Python, SQL and/or Java.

Experience integrating code across multiple development technologies.

Experience in Microsoft Office technologies including Excel, Access, VBA and PowerBI.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

