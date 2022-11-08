Senior Analyst Contracts

The GOA Contracts Team is part of IST’s Trading Business Services. The Contracts Team is responsible for managing contracts for IST’s marine and land based deals, ensuring accuracy, timeliness, and legal certainty, including counterparty correspondence and issue resolution. The Contracts Analyst will be responsible for providing advice to stakeholders including front office regarding standard contractual terms, negotiation and drafting of contracts, review of all inbound contract documentation including the basic provisions of related GTC’s, control and performance reporting, and understanding and application of the IST Contracts Procedures.

Accountable for the accurate preparation of contracts for standard paper and physical deals, including straightforward marine trades. Ensuring these are sent to the counterparty prior to load date for physical deals and payment due date for derivatives deals. This includes purchases for which we have received no contract from the counterparty.

Accountable for ensuring contracts result in minimum overall exposure for IST and that there is a match between our contracts/confirmations and our trade capture system and 3rd party contracts.

Provide advice to the business, with support from Legal and/or Contracts Team Lead as required, both in respect of pre-trade information and the resolution of disputes arising in the operation or completion of the trade.

Accountable for the review of key controls including Contracts Critical Guidelines in 3rd party GTC’s as and when required and provide advice to the business as to issues within these GTC’s which may adversely affect the deal if applied. More complex provision to be reviewed with assistance from Legal or the Contracts Team Lead if required. Liaise with Legal as required to develop proposed solutions.

Accountable for checking and confirming the accuracy of 3rd party and/or broker confirmations of trades in a timely manner. This also includes ensuring that a third party confirmation of a trade has been received for every trade for which it is a contractual necessity. Follow up on any discrepancies through to resolution, including sufficient commercial understanding to draft straightforward responses.

Identify opportunities to negotiate with 3rd parties to agree letter agreements with standard variations to 3rd party and/or BP terms and provide proactive input to Legal as required to achieve conclusion.

Develop and maintain robust front office and stakeholder, especially Credit, Demurrage, and Legal.

Accountable for the escalation of any issues, risks, concerns, control or process gaps through to resolution. Ensure these are shared as appropriate with other teams/functions to mitigate against further issues.

In conjunction with the Contracts Team Lead, accountable for accurate and timely KPI measures.