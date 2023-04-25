Senior Analyst Contracts

Job summary

Responsible for supporting control and administration of trading contracts, tenders and general terms, using sound technical capabilities to deliver advice regarding contractual guidance, negotiation and drafting of contracts and tenders, monitor contracts control processes, provide control and performance reporting and develop process improvements.

The Contracts team manage the drafting, review and negotiation of all contract documentation relating to all physical oil trades. The role is responsible for the provision of advice to partners, including front office, regarding contractual terms and disputes.



Key Accountabilities:

- Accurate and timely preparation of all sale contracts and review and response of all incoming contracts for third party physical trades that ensures minimum overall exposure for Trading & Shipping.

- Timely resolution of any deal entry discrepancies ensuring accuracy between recaps / contracts and our trade capture system.

- Prompt review of complex third-party tenders and drafting of bids.

- Review of third-party general terms and conditions and negotiate mutually acceptable amendments.

- Provide paralegal support and advice to the business, both in respect of pre-trade information and the resolution of disputes arising in the operation or completion of the trade.

- Understanding of the compliance issues and critical controls affecting relevant trades, and escalation of potential problems.

- Develop and maintain robust front office and partner relationships and provide pre-deal and post-deal advice.

- Understanding the deal cycle and how contracts collaborate with other teams and systems.

- Accountable for the identification and escalation of any issues, risks, concerns, control or process gaps through to resolution.



Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

- Previous experience of drafting complex contracts and running tenders to a deadline, interpreting and negotiating contractual terms.

- Experience in a legal, trading environment or in supporting trading in a fast paced and deadline driven environment.

- Develop and maintain third party relationships, deliver pro-active engagement in consultation, contracts negotiation and claims advice.

- Excellent oral and written communication skills.

- Detail oriented with an ability to identify, analyse and tackle problems, and proactive in preventing recurrent issues.

- Confident, and able to work quickly and accurately on a large and complex volume of work with prompt deadlines.

- Ability to adapt own communication style to suit different audiences and demonstrate willingness to appropriately challenge when necessary.

- Strong teammate that fosters effective teamwork and collaboration who listens for and integrates diverse perspectives.

- Able to demonstrate sound judgment in dealing with sensitive business.



Desirable criteria:

- Working knowledge of the basic principles of contract law. Understanding of bp standard contracts and types.

- Ability to recognise and interpret issues arising from changes within the market and seek understanding of how these affect bps contracts and controls.

- Ability to drive operational excellence through improving processes and adapt to changing situations.

- Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities and able to implement innovative solutions.



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A balanced work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.Apply now!