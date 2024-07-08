Senior Analyst Contracts

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The candidate will be responsible for the drafting and negotiation of master trading agreements or specific agreements to govern physical and financial transactions for the purchase and sale of energy commodities as well as related ancillary agreements in order to minimize BP’s credit, legal and operational risk and in compliance with legal regulations and internal standards, policies and procedures.

Key Accountabilities

Understand BP’s documentation, credit, treasury and legal policies and procedures and rationale behind them sufficiently to be able to discuss with Credit, Legal and Operations teams any issues.

Proficient in commonly used contract provisions and able to suggest alternative provisions where possible.

Apply skills and experience to design, develop, maintain and modify templates for marketing and trading agreements based on BP’s current credit, treasury and legal policies

Develop, manage, and leverage systems for workflow management, tracking and communicating status of matters in alignment with the business priorities.

Maintain work–in-progress on the team’s shared drive; upload agreements and other documents to BP’s database; input key provisions for each agreement to ensure database is accurate and up-to-date; and run reports from the database as needed

Adhere to the Contracts Team’s processes, policies and “best practice” procedures in connection with the drafting, negotiation and management of agreements and other documents.

Seek to enhance existing activities and to bridge any identified control gaps; and assist in ensuring the awareness of and alignment with them within GPTA, and across IST and BP as appropriate.

Communicate and engage effectively with the business, Credit, Legal, Compliance, and Settlements.

Assist in the delivery of special projects as required from time to time, such as projects to implement the creation, novation, modification, termination or assignment of agreements to align with strategic business changes.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required.

Five or more years of credit experience in a financial institution, trading business or similar

Experience working with standard industry trading agreements (e.g., ISDA, NGL NAESB, EEI, Gas NAESB, IECA), with frequently used General Terms and Conditions, and custom master trade agreements, master netting agreements, confidentiality agreements, assignments and novation’s, and guarantees and/or drafting and negotiating complex corporate finance transaction documents.

Highly competent working with legal language and understanding the legal and compliance issues affecting the trading and marketing of energy commodities and adept at identifying and resolving key issues and gaps in agreements. In particular, needs to have ability to understand and critically analyze clauses in agreements to ensure proper balance between creative problem solving and adequate risk protection.

Relentless commitment to excellence and to meeting business objectives.

Self-assurance when working autonomously, at times under high-pressured and fast-paced circumstances.

Strong interpersonal skills which enable effective interactions with personnel at various levels within BP.

Experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams)

Desirable Criteria

Experience in contract drafting and negotiation, investment banking, a major law firm, or an energy trading business are preferred.

Juris Doctor or legal training also a plus.

Contractual experience with both financially and physically settled commodity and/or environmental credits transactions or other similar energy industry experience.

Working knowledge of energy, commodities, or derivatives markets and various traded instruments.

Fluency in English plus either Spanish or Portuguese.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.