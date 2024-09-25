Senior Analyst Contracts

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Refining & Products Trading Contracts team manage the drafting, review and negotiation of all contract documentation relating to physical oil trades.

The role is responsible for managing the administration of trading contracts, tenders and general terms, using sound technical capabilities to deliver advice regarding contractual guidance, negotiation and drafting of contracts and tenders.

The role is critical to maintain a robust control environment through monitoring and providing control and performance reporting.

Supporting the implementation of process improvements, provision of advice to partners - including traders and external counterparties - regarding contractual terms and disputes are key.

Key Accountabilities

Accurate and timely preparation of outgoing sale or purchase contracts and review and response to incoming contracts for third party physical trades to ensure minimum overall exposure for bp Trading & Shipping.

Identification and timely resolution of any deal entry discrepancies to ensure accuracy between recaps / contracts and our trade capture system.

Prompt review of third-party tenders and drafting of bids.

Review of third party general terms and conditions and negotiating mutually acceptable amendments.

Provide paralegal support and advice to the T&S business, both in respect of pre-trade information and the resolution of disputes arising in the operation or completion of the trade.

Understanding compliance issues and critical controls affecting relevant trades, identification and escalation of potential problems.

Developing and maintaining robust front office and partner relationships and providing pre-deal and post-deal advice.

Developing a robust understanding of the deal cycle and how Contracts collaborate with other teams and systems.

Accountable for the identification and escalation of any issues, risks, concerns, control or process gaps through to resolution. Ensure these are shared as appropriate to mitigate against further issues.

Delivery against Key Performance Indicators whilst maintaining silent running in a controlled and efficient organization.

Essential Education & Experience

Previous experience of drafting complex contracts and running tenders to a deadline, interpreting and negotiating contractual terms.

Experience in a legal, trading environment or in supporting trading in a fast paced and deadline driven environment.

Develop and maintain third party relationships, deliver pro-active engagement in consultation, contracts negotiation and claims advice.

Familiarity with Incoterms shipping terms.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to work with high accuracy in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Ability to prioritise multiple tasks and time manage.

Detail oriented with an ability to identify, analyse and tackle problems, and proactive in preventing recurrent issues.

Confident, and able to work quickly and accurately on a large and complex volume of work with prompt deadlines.

Ability to adapt own communication style to suit different audiences and demonstrate willingness to appropriately challenge when necessary.

Strong teammate that fosters effective teamwork and collaboration who listens for and integrates diverse perspectives.

Able to demonstrate sound judgment in dealing with sensitive business. Able to support and implement change.

Results oriented with the ability to bring accountabilities to timely completion.

Desirable criteria

Working knowledge of the basic principles of contract law. Understanding of bp standard contracts and types.

Ability to recognize and interpret issues arising from changes within the market and seek understanding of how these affect bps contracts and controls.

Ability to provide training, and presentations on contracts subject matter.

Ability to drive operational excellence through improving processes and adapt to changing situations.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



