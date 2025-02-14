Senior Analyst Contracts

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Senior Contracts Analyst

Join our dynamic Refining and Products Trading Contracts team who manage the drafting, review and negotiation of contract documentation relating to all physical oil trades. In this role you will use your technical expertise in the provision of advice to the business to support new and existing trading operations, as well as the negotiation of bespoke terms, tenders and general terms and conditions.

As a Senior Contracts Analyst your contributions are essential to facilitating process improvements and maintaining a robust control environment, ensuring accurate monitoring and performance reporting.

Key Accountabilities

Accurate and timely preparation of all contracts for marine third party physical trades that ensures minimum overall exposure for bp ST&S.

Identification and timely resolution of any deal entry discrepancies ensuring accuracy between recaps, contracts and our trade capture system.

Prompt review of third party tenders and drafting of bids as necessary.

Review of third party general terms and conditions and negotiating mutually acceptable amendments.

Provide paralegal support and advice to the ST&S business, both in respect of pre-trade information and the resolution of disputes arising in the operation or completion of the trade.

Understanding compliance issues and critical controls affecting relevant trades, identifying and bringing up potential breaches.

Cultivate and sustain strong relationships with front office and partners by delivering insightful pre-deal and post-deal guidance.

Developing a robust understanding of the deal cycle and how Contracts collaborate with other teams and systems.

Accountable for the identification and escalation of any issues, risks, concerns, control or process gaps through to resolution. Ensure these are shared as appropriate globally, to mitigate against further issues.

Foster a control mindset implementing processes and risk management practices, in accordance with policies, that enable the business to operate safely and effectively.

Delivery against Key Performance Indicators whilst maintaining silent running.

Essential Experience and Skills

Previous experience of drafting contracts and reviewing tenders to a deadline, interpreting and negotiating contractual terms.

Experience in a legal, trading environment or in supporting trading in a fast paced and deadline driven environment.

Familiarity with Incoterms shipping terms preferable.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, with an ability to adapt style to suit different audiences.

Detail oriented with an ability to identify, analyse and tackle problems, and proactive in preventing recurrent issues.

Ability to provide training, and presentations on contracts subject matter.

Ability to drive operational excellence through improving processes and adapt to changing situations.

Strong team player with the ability to collaborate effectively, support colleagues and contribute to a positive and inclusive work environment that enhances overall team performance.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($92,000 - $172,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why Join Us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.