Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting leaders through delivery of value-added analysis, research and reporting to provide business understanding and control, including provision of market risk models and analytics and ensuring regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Senior Analyst- Credit Data & Analytics

Location – London, Canary Wharf 3 days, home working 2 day.



Role Synopsis:

The successful candidate will become an active member of the extended global Credit team within bp’s Trading & Shipping business. Key focus of this role is to help shape Credit Risk function MI and be at the leading edge of data exploration activities to help drive innovation, efficiencies via automated tools, provide valuable insights as well as solve business problems using data.



Key Accountabilities:

Specific accountabilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Contribute to the development of current and new Credit MI, metrics, dashboards and decision tools in order to gain accurate and timely insight into bp’s Credit Risk drivers.

Work closely with Credit and other T&S teams to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for effective decision making.

Support various technology and systems initiatives.

Develop strong understanding of Credit Risk frameworks as well as acquire strong commercial awareness.

Develop knowledge to build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate and extract data to supply tailored reports to Credit function, bp Senior Leadership Team or the wider organisation.

Understand and utilise machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems.

Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results.

Create clear reports/visuals that tell compelling stories with data.

Assess the effectiveness of data sources and improve data collection methods.

Remain up to date with the latest technology, techniques and methods.

Stay curious and enthusiastic about using algorithms and data exploration techniques to solve problems and enthuse others to see the benefit of your work.

Bachelor's degree required – along with a strong business / analytical mindset.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective listening skills to understand business requirements.

Teamworking skills and a collaborative approach to sharing ideas and finding solutions.

Drive and resilience to try new ideas if the first one doesn't work.

Comfort working with ambiguity, framing, and solving problems in an iterative manner.

Ability to deliver effectively against BP’s values and expectations against near and long-term objectives.

Positive attitude and curious mind.

Demonstrated ability be able to interpret complex business scenarios and produce accurate analysis and MI/Data solutions under pressure.

Prior exposure to commodity trading, credit risk roles.

Experience in database interrogation and analysis tools, such as SQL, Dataiku.

Python coding experience a plus.

Foreign language proficiency a potential plus.

Essential Education:Essential Experience & Job Requirements:Desirable Experience & Qualifications: