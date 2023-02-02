Senior Analyst GPTI ARC

Grade H Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
About the role:
BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) is an integrated world-class trading organization that links together BP’s trading and supply activities in oil, power, gas, petrochemicals, finance and shipping in order to build trading capability and capacity, particularly through people and systems.
This Spain Controller role is part of the team responsible for accounting, reporting and internal control for the GPTI business within BP’s T&S segment.
The role will support submission of GPTI’s accounts and related reporting, including statutory accounts. Spain Controller will also operationally manage an Accountant based in Madrid and be involved in advising on new business proposals and one-off projects, including continuous improvement and automation initiatives.
The Controller will have solid accounting and financial reporting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade H Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.