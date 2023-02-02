Senior Analyst GPTI ARC

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

About the role:

BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) is an integrated world-class trading organization that links together BP’s trading and supply activities in oil, power, gas, petrochemicals, finance and shipping in order to build trading capability and capacity, particularly through people and systems.

This Spain Controller role is part of the team responsible for accounting, reporting and internal control for the GPTI business within BP’s T&S segment.

The role will support submission of GPTI’s accounts and related reporting, including statutory accounts. Spain Controller will also operationally manage an Accountant based in Madrid and be involved in advising on new business proposals and one-off projects, including continuous improvement and automation initiatives.

The Controller will have solid accounting and financial reporting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members.



Key Accountabilities:

Ensuring that all financial reporting is carried out in accordance with Group accounting policies and the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and submitted in accordance with the Group timetable

Ensuring sales and other operating revenues are accounted for in accordance with IFRS

Prepare quarterly Balance Sheet reconciliations for Group mandated accounts in line with BP’s Balance Sheet Assurance (BSA) policy

Analyse business performance for the quarterly analytical review / due diligence process

Strive to enhance the control environment

Close collaboration with teams in GPTI Finance and the business to implement best practice or account for new commercial activity

Find opportunities to increase efficiency in processes and controls through automation and standardization

Ability to work within a very deadline orientated environment with strong attention to detail

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Significant experience with SAP Financial Accounting and Controlling including a solid understanding of transactional processes in a SAP environment.

Ability to network across BP and work with senior management on issues

Influencing, networking and relationship building skills

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA)Experience in a trading organisationSpanish language skills

Grade H Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.