Senior Analyst Gas & Power Credit

bp has set out a new strategy that is shifting us from an international oil company to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions to customers. Want to join a company working towards a better future for our planet? The Senior Credit Analyst is a member of the global team, responsible for supporting all activity within an assigned portfolio of Trading & Shipping’s (T&S) Gas and Power Trading (GPT) business. T&S is one of the world’s largest energy traders and a key enabler for the BP Group – GPT is at the forefront of our net-zero ambitions and a strategic growth area. You will partner closely with credit professionals and other stakeholders to drive business forward in support of both European and global trading strategies. Credit risk awareness and control are core accountabilities, but this role is a commercially-enabling one and our expectation is for the Senior Analyst to quickly develop and take on increasingly sophisticated interactions with Front Office, Structured & Trade Finance, Legal, and counterparties.

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities:

Facilitate day-to-day Front Office transaction requests and advise on structured credit risk mitigation solutions where appropriate

Operate within established credit and tenor limits to proactively facilitate trading and commercial growth (with awareness of associated risks and control accountabilities always coming first)

Monitor credit risk compliance and maintain related data within T&S’ systems, calling out any issues or concerns

Develop a strong understanding of the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship, including vulnerabilities of each counterparty’s liquidity, capital structure, and competitive position

Use contractual terms, letters of credit, guarantees, lien structures, and similar protections to unlock value and deliver commercial outcomes

Partner with Structured & Trade Finance to externalize credit risk

Foster cross-functional awareness of key credit exposures and portfolio-level concerns to ensure sound and transparent decision-making around material credit decisions

Demonstrate an opportunistic mentality and develop an eye for incremental origination prospects

Develop constructive relationships that enable the open and timely flow of information and intervention (whether to address emerging opportunities, risks, or strategic matters)

Assist with global credit initiatives/projects as required

Bachelor's degree required, along with a strong business/analytical mindset

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

Experience in corporate credit risk management or related function in a financial institution, commodity trader, utility, or similar

Excellent interpersonal skills and comfort working with people at all levels throughout the various functional areas of the organization

An innovative mindset that embraces the opportunity to add value by devising innovative approaches or solutions to achieve commercial outcomes without sacrificing prudent risk control

An ability to work autonomously and to engage effectively as part of a team, quickly absorbing new areas of information and experience under the demands of a fast-paced environment

A passion for learning and steadfast dedication to excellence

Prior knowledge of commodity trading and hands-on experience structuring and monitoring a portfolio of counterparties

Familiarity with energy markets and/or derivative products

Strong analytical and financial skills, including fluency with models and financial derivatives (or similar variable exposures common to trading)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.