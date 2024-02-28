Senior Analyst, Group Recharges

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Group Recharges Senior Analyst will be responsible for:

Carry out, oversee and understand end to end billing processes. Able to manage billing activities independently and answer billing related question to senior business finance representatives.

Ensure completeness of billing and analyse retained balances. Provide quality comments in the quarterly analytical review.

Maintain and enhance Power BI reporting and Power App tools used in relation to recharges.

Able to work independently and lead on smaller projects, often involving business and finance representatives from businesses. Support recharge leads as necessary on other recharge projects.

Deliver Finance Group Reporting support to the business(es) and countries assigned to the role.

Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support for any other relevant reporting requirements such as Balance Sheet Integrity, Intercompany Practice, group/external audit.

Will have a solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members and to support Group Reporting Accountants and shall deliver finance and accounting support to the business(es) and legal entities assigned to the role.

Work on complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.

Work closely with Business / Country teams supported to ensure effective delivery, to resolve issues and put in place process improvements and resolve issues and queries may require reference to the audit of the entities the team is responsible for

Provide back up support based on back up matrix.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel.

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges

Minimum of 5-6 years’ experience in related Finance area.

Shared service center experience.

Prior experience with SAP system is an advantage

Knowledge of cost allocation/ recharges

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.