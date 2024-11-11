Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as Senior Analyst – Internal control analytics!

Purposeof role

First line of defense financial control analytics is a newly set up global team within FBT Finance, with accountability for: identifying financial areas of risk and developing and handling near real time controls monitoring framework. This includes coordinating and developing risky scenario rule and develop the continuous control monitoring (CCM) approach to ensure enhanced level of assurance within and outside bp FBT. Enable bp FBT to get equipped with pioneering technology in internal control's domain. Collaborate closely with various business segments, FBT locations and internal partners at a senior level including DS&T. This role entails responsibility to potentially lowering the cost of control, build and operate controls more effectively and minimise the possibility of any potential control deficiency by strengthening the first line of defense. The role holder would be encouraged to have a solid understanding of accounting concepts in IFRS, GAAP, etc. He /she should be able to deliver as per the project timelines and ensure quality delivery/ implementation of CMP model, across bp FBT

Key Results / Accountabilities

The primary accountabilities for this role will include a mix of the following accountabilities-

Help the project manager liaison between management to gather the controls supervising requirement and feedback to the technical team for building relevant rule sets into various systems like SAP GRC, Celonis, Power BI etc.

Identify all risk areas and prepare control inventory/ universe as per project plan to enable phased manner implementation.

Apply core accounting concepts to identify unusual or risky journal entries posted.

Identify aberrations in journal posting which are not as per IFRS and/or GAAP.

Partner with all bp internal teams (FBT, business segments across all process like R2R, O2C, P2P, Tax, etc.) to evaluate CCM readiness and efficiency prior to/ post implementation.

Support maintenance of rule sets and their change managements with the help of technical team to keep the control inventory comprehensive and up to date Support management in activities related to the planning, implementation and reporting of CCM results

Identify and raise issues, narrate challenges in process/ transactions, post removal of false positive.

Perform regular connect sessions with internal partners for sharing results and with auditors to demonstrate the CCM mechanism as appropriate.

Ability to ensure timeliness for monthly data analytics, CCM result analysis and result reporting are met.

Propose solutions for controls and process improvement (effectiveness and efficiency

Key Challenges

Demonstrate clear vision of the business context of the company to deliver high quality service.

Have a very strong base of financial accounting.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support changing business requirements

Ability to work well with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organisation, building positive relationships quickly

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure

End to end understanding of FBT control monitoring and governance processes

Ensuring that BP's internal control framework remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls and systems across all activities in scope of operations.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently

Qualification, Experience and Proficiencies

Business Capability: Demonstrates ability to apply business insight and clearly link value to business results at the group level, e.g. improved decision making, Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision-making. Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Consistent record of improving/contributing and taking things to the next level. Externally orientated – well connected, active in external professional communities, aware of standard methodology and actively shares with, and learns from others

Leadership & EQ Capability: Demonstrates capability in line BP’s leadership expectations, in a balanced way. Group mind-set - demonstrates and understands of the value of, and develops, high quality, trust-based relationships with the site leadership team & with the wider organization - leaders & employees. Is self-aware and recognizes and can handle impact on others. Able to navigate and able to work successfully across interpersonal boundaries. Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates strong understanding of client's business and FBT and function priorities and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel. Acts with integrity; actively developing capability & is a role model of BP V&Bs. Ability to develop and inspire others and engender followership. Cultural fluency - ability to operate optimally across cultural

boundaries with sensitivity

Education and Experience

University degree and professional accounting qualification (Chartered Accountant Must)

8-10 years of validated experience in internal and/ or external audit.

Prior experience of CCM implementation in any multinational.

Experience in developing and running delivery of audit plans in a sophisticated, fast-moving environment

Experience in Sox auditing/ testing and compliance requirements preferred.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Effective communication with senior customers and peers and strong influencing skills with proven capability to lead multiple/conflicting priorities and ambiguity.



Knowledge and Skills Required

Understanding of the end-to-end financial process lifecycle

Strong planning and problem-solving skills

Communicate optimally

Strong partner leadership skills

Strong accounting knowledge

Work independently, handle multiple tasks concurrently



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.