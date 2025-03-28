Senior Analyst - Investment

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Retail Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Project Investment Analyst is tasked with performing financial modelling and analysis of investment cases, including asset life cycle modelling. The objective is to deliver an unbiased evaluation of viable opportunities that align with strategic goals. This role also involves capturing support and assurance inputs from various customers, such as operational and financial teams, ensuring all activities are conducted safely and in compliance with bp’s investment framework!



Shift Timing: 5 AM - 2 PM IST

Analyze demographic, segmentation, and financial data to identify growth opportunities.

Transition completed projects to operational status promptly for performance tracking.

Identify issues and propose improvements in assurance and financial control.

Provide investment cases adhering to BP's Economic Evaluation & Financial Process requirements.

Source performance data for commercial investment analysis.

Assist in annual budgeting using asset financial models. Review cash flow, asset valuation, and commercial lifecycle modeling.

Collaborate with customers to advise schedules, budgets, and cost planning.

Strong financial and commercial competence with tertiary qualifications in commerce, finance, or accounting.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to influence customers optimally.

Experience with advanced MS Excel, Power BI, Tableau, segmentation analysis, economic modelling, VBA, and macros.

Ability to handle expectations among competing priorities.

Competence in utilising performance data to support future business decisions.



This position is not available for remote working



