Senior Analyst - Lean Sourcing

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver best value solutions and executing contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and targets.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for identifying and evaluating sourcing opportunities, screening suppliers as per the related guidelines, and supporting the development of sourcing selection criteria and selection.

Negotiates contract terms to deliver the best value solutions, creating and managing the RFX process and executing contract administration.

Engages and leverages collaborative relationships with key stakeholders and ensures connectivity between the business, the PSCM market sector strategy and the supply base.

Applies knowledge of commercial contract law and BP guidelines, practices, and requirements to assess, plan and negotiate best terms and conditions.

Applies current sourcing tools and methodologies, including execution of sourcing events through use of e-sourcing technology.

Supports delivery of regional sourcing projects and actively tracks and explores the wider supply and industry markets to identify opportunities that BP can leverage for greater benefit or to mitigate supply risk.

Develops customer and supplier relationship management skills including regular communication tactics.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Accountable for identifying and evaluating sourcing opportunities, screening suppliers as per the related guidelines, and supporting the development of sourcing selection criteria and selection.

Negotiates contract terms to deliver the best value solutions, creating and managing the RFX process and executing contract administration.

Engages and leverages collaborative relationships with key stakeholders and ensures connectivity between the business, the PSCM market sector strategy and the supply base.

Applies knowledge of commercial contract law and BP guidelines, practices, and requirements to assess, plan and negotiate best terms and conditions.

Applies current sourcing tools and methodologies, including execution of sourcing events through use of e-sourcing technology.

Supports delivery of regional sourcing projects and actively tracks and explores the wider supply and industry markets to identify opportunities that BP can leverage for greater benefit or to mitigate supply risk.

Develops customer and supplier relationship management skills including regular communication tactics. · Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.