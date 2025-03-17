Senior Analyst - Logistics AU

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

The role is accountable for providing analytical and data modelling expertise to support safe, customer-service oriented and cost-effective fuels logistics solutions for customers of bp Australia sales channels. The role uses internal and external data sources to understand logistics performance, demand, costs and supply chain efficiencies to report on performance and generate insights to optimize performance. The role owns and delivers core logistics analytical processes, with a focus on continuously improving quality and efficiency. The role supports the logistics team and sales channels to identify, understand and gather opportunities to improve business performance.

What you will deliver

Own and deliver core logistics analysis, including maintaining the cartage rate model and associated master data, coordinating carrier responses in rate reviews, and providing cartage rates to sales channels for customer tenders.

Compile monthly logistics operational reports against agreed KPI’s, providing analysis and insights into performance. Use Power BI reports to monitor cartage costs, cost recoveries and carrier payments and investigate and resolve any issues.

Use internal and external data sources to understand the factors that drive logistics demand, costs and supply chain efficiencies, report on performance and generate insights to optimize the logistics activity.

Support the Logistics Commercial Advisor with new carrier contracts, contract reviews and analysis for any commercial requests or queries.

Build and maintain close relationships with all transport carriers to ensure queries or issues are addressed promptly and resolved fully.

Streamline and automate systems, processes and tools where possible, with a focus on continuously improving quality and efficiency.

Support the logistics team and sales channels to identify, evaluate and capture opportunities to improve operational and commercial performance.

Provide analytical support for Midstream and other bp team projects that involve logistics activity by developing models that enable evaluation of various supply chain scenarios to inform the best options.

Collaborate closely with the Logistics Analyst NZ to drive improved performance and alignment across ANZ.

This role has primary accountability as AU analyst, but remit will also include analyst activity for NZ as required including providing leave cover for NZ Analyst.

Shift Timings: 3AM - 12PM IST

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. supply chain, logistics, business, data/analytics)

Skills & Competencies

Understanding of supply chains (transport, logistics, storage, distribution)

Highly numerate with proven ability and experience in building, using and maintaining large data sets and models that support problem solving, decision making and optimization.

Effective communicator with a high degree of confidence in dealing with a variety of internal & external customers. Able to distil down sophisticated problems and analysis into a form that customers understand.

Commercial mindset with the ability to assess both the short term and longer-term implications of decisions.

Flexible, able to adjust to changing priorities and work across multiple projects with multiple teams.

Ability to understand problems and provide data to advise relevant alternative options.

Have a curious approach and the aim to identify and implement continuous improvement opportunities.

Strong attention to detail

Advanced Excel and Power BI skills are required. Previous experience using SAP PRE, SAP Ariba and Salesforce is desirable.

You will work with

You will be part of the Logistics ANZ Team, a dynamic team whose purpose is to support our 3rd party transport carriers to deliver safe, reliable, efficient and cost-effective Logistics services to bp’s Customers across our Retail, Commercial, Dealer, Aviation and Marine businesses. Your customers include our sales teams, carriers, Logistics Finance business partner and the Finance and Business Technology team in Pune.



