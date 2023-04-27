Senior Analyst Operational Excellence

Job summary

About Us

The Transformation & Operational Excellence team sits within the finance and risk function of bp’s gas and power trading Americas organization. The group was created to drive continuous improvement and innovation across our organization. We work with both local and global cross-functional teams to deliver projects and solutions for both our legacy and emerging trading businesses. Our group is also responsible for managing trading & shipping’s operational risk management activities. This includes the identification and tracking of operational risk events, root cause analysis, assessing gaps, and recommending, designing, and implementing enhancements.



About the role



The Transformation & Operational Excellence Senior Analyst will contribute to our continuous improvement and innovation programs in addition to focusing on controls. This includes identifying improvement opportunities in our processes, infrastructure, tools, analytics, and ways of working; helping design solutions; and ensuring controls are followed. Depending on the size and scale of the project, you will work with multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams. You are also expected to develop tools and accelerators to enhance the Transformation & Operational Excellence team’s capabilities to deliver on its mission. In addition, you will support the team’s broader operational risk management and control activities.



Accountabilities

Responsible for Annual DoA Reviews, daily Segregation of Duties monitoring and Block Leave / Accsys reporting.

Help identify opportunities to enhance processes, infrastructure, tools, analytics, and ways of working that would result in time savings and/or more effective and efficient controls.

Analyze data (e.g., operational risk events) for trend analysis and create key performance indicator slides to present to senior management.

Work with the business to design practical solutions to address gaps in processes and practices.

Leverage digital skills and/or work with our Information Technology and Data Science teams to deliver automation and digital solutions.

Draft and share lessons learned to mitigate risks and prevent future occurrence of issues.

Job Competencies

Familiarity & understanding of Energy Risk Management Framework, Processes, Analytics, Controls & Industry Practices.

Strong project and partner management skills.

Proficiency in performing data analysis and preparing reports using tool such as Excel, VBA, Power BI, SharePoint, Trading & Risk Management systems.

Excellent writing, presentation & facilitation skills.

At least 3 years of experience working in the Trading & Risk Management space. Familiarity with gas and power trading a plus.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.