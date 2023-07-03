Senior Analyst Operational Excellence

This is an analyst role within the London based Operational Excellence (OPEX) and Transformation team supporting the activities of Trading and Shipping (T&S) in Europe. OPEX & Transformation is one of the few teams whose activities span all of the existing and emerging products (and associated benches and functions) which T&S handles and as such is a great way to learn about T&S. OPEX is a team within the BP Finance entity which itself is one of four Enabler entities within the BP organisation. T&S is one of three Integrator entities within the BP organisation. In terms of scope, the role • Assists the lead analysts in providing data insights to support reviews • Leads specific bench support • Provide project leadership and support • Develops performance reports based on global activities In terms of coverage the role • supports European T&S activities in global trading in both physical and paper products • connects with T&S Finance global OPEX teams to supports global and regional initiatives. • offers excellent opportunities to partner with a range of specialist functions from trade origination through to cash receipt.
Essential education
A university degree is preferred, but specific educational profile is less important than behaviours and a strong track record of high performance and contribution.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
