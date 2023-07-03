Senior Analyst Operational Excellence

Job summary

This is an analyst role within the London based Operational Excellence (OPEX) and Transformation team supporting the activities of Trading and Shipping (T&S) in Europe. OPEX & Transformation is one of the few teams whose activities span all of the existing and emerging products (and associated benches and functions) which T&S handles and as such is a great way to learn about T&S. OPEX is a team within the BP Finance entity which itself is one of four Enabler entities within the BP organisation. T&S is one of three Integrator entities within the BP organisation. In terms of scope, the role • Assists the lead analysts in providing data insights to support reviews • Leads specific bench support • Provide project leadership and support • Develops performance reports based on global activities In terms of coverage the role • supports European T&S activities in global trading in both physical and paper products • connects with T&S Finance global OPEX teams to supports global and regional initiatives. • offers excellent opportunities to partner with a range of specialist functions from trade origination through to cash receipt.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Accountabilities

As Operational Excellence Analyst you will be expected to

Contribute to a high performing EUROPEX Team

Assist QA tracking around event reporting

Provide insight (risk trends and mitigations) that improves business performance management

Review events in other regions to consider potential risk in local business.

Challenge the status quo by finding innovative ways to simplify our business

Engage with other Regional Operational Excellence teams to suggest global improvements

Capture data from multiple sources and distil into information to support OPEX activities.

Essential education

A university degree is preferred, but specific educational profile is less important than behaviours and a strong track record of high performance and contribution.

Essential experience and job requirements

Change Catalyst & Bias For Action

Pursues efficiency and simplification

Inquisitive and willing to challenge existing practices and make a positive impact.

Proven ability to drive improvements

Communication

Readily uses data analysis and process mapping to bring clarity and solve complex issues

Able to interact across an organisation.

Facilitates open conversations that enable learning, action identification and remediation.

Technical

Recognises the opportunities for and limitations of technology/tools/enablers

Comfortable analysing data and able to sense check

Able to manage multiple projects.

Behavioural

Naturally resilient copes with uncertainty and looks to overcome barriers to success.

Self- starter - able to prioritise and escalate where appropriate.

Pragmatic approach - willing to listen, validate and sense check.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Knowledge and use of project planning processes and tools with good digital skills (PowerBI etc)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.