Senior Analyst Operational Excellence

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.

About the Role

Support risk identification and mitigation through execution of the Incident Management and Reporting process. Apply rigorous root cause analysis to identify preventative interventions, ensure consistent application of lessons learned and foster a learning culture across T&S.

Provide input into the development of regional trading and front to back office processes, sought at improving straight through processing, and minimising risk and errors.

Champion innovation to reduce risk and complexity, and to drive standardisation and automation, in support of T&S growth agenda. Serve as a strategic advisor in evaluation of risk and control framework applicable to new business initiatives.

Support T&S operational risks review to support timely, effective and sustainable improvements.

Support the development and execution of T&S Operational Risk Standards, including Incident Reporting, Framework and Control Processes aligned with T&S’s strategies.

Ensure effective sharing of lessons learned from incidents across the GOEH region.

Support the development and maintenance of regional Enterprise Risk Management matrices and registers, identifying key risks aligned to business strategy.

Participate in regular control environment assessment of all GOEH Regional Sub Offices.

Manage relationship as the strategic partner and focal point for other control teams (Group Audit, External Auditors, Compliance, other Finance and Risk) to provide advice and assurance around the operation and efficiency of control environment within IST and BP.

Coordinate and review regular interlocking accountabilities metrics and identifying themes and issues for escalation with the Front office or other functions.

Provide operational excellence assurance for regional new activities.

Implement system projects covering definition of data and business requirements, development and running of business test scenarios, development of processes, reports and training programme for business users.

Experience and job requirements

University degree is preferred, but specific educational profile is less important than behaviours and a strong track record of high performance and contribution.

Demonstrated strengths and experience in driving business process transformation, evaluating and/or implementing sound, practical business processes, internal controls and assurance practices in a trading environment.

Strong project management experience and demonstrated capabilities in simultaneously managing multiple responsibilities, meeting tight deadlines and overcoming barriers to project success.

Dynamic communication skills and the ability to interact throughout various functional areas, with the ability to communicate complex topics in a simple manner

Able to achieve success by influence and often without having executive authority.

Intellectual curiosity to challenge the status quo and provide innovative ideas balanced with the ability to deliver tangible results.

Strong facilitation and negotiation skills.

Strong finance, control, risk, or front office background, with deep knowledge of business process and control environment through trade lifecycle in both physical and derivative trading.

Prior experience in energy trading, operational risk/excellence, consulting or risk management with understanding of best practice in banking and/ or energy industry is preferred but not essential.

Desirable criteria

Lean Management or Six Sigma certification.

Systems implementation experience

Energy trading environment experience

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



