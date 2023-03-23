Senior Analyst, Performance Optimization

Job summary

Responsible for supporting leaders through delivery of value-added analysis, research and reporting to provide business understanding and control, including provision of market risk models and analytics and ensuring regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Role Synopsis:

This role sits within the global Performance Optimization team responsible for the modernization and transformation of credit risk management in support of a bp’s multi-billion dollar global commodity trading business.

The successful candidate will work across several functions, regions and commodity types, playing a pivotal role in process design and alignment, the development of technology-based solutions and the streamlining of activity sets.

The breadth of knowledge and exposure provided by this role should well-position high performers for more senior leadership roles within the team or for a variety of potential career paths within the broader credit team or trading organization.



Key Accountabilities:

Specific accountabilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Coordinate and manage global projects aimed at transforming credit controls, frameworks and ways of working

Partner with teams to understand specific challenges/issues and work collaboratively to problem solve and implement a new solution, strategy or approach

Provide insightful input into system re-design and support various modules relating to planning and implementation of such system

Bachelor's degree.

Self-directed high performer with an innovative mindset and a relentless commitment to excellence

Proven ability to problem-solve and provide creative solutions

Technical proficiency in PowerPoint, Power BI and other communication and analytics tools

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and a comfort level in working effectively with people at all levels of the organization

Open to supporting agile work arrangements including but not limited to flexibility with respect to hours, location and remote working

Responsible for supporting leaders through delivery of value-added analysis, research and reporting to provide business understanding and control, including provision of market risk models and analytics and ensuring regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities