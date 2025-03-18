Senior Analyst - Property

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Senior Property Analyst is responsible for handling ANZ’s lease and property administration, ensuring compliance with lease, outgoings and non-rental obligations and delivering accurate reporting for their lease portfolio. This role includes internal and external stakeholder engagement, performing reconciliations, critical reporting, and overseeing lease compliance, while maintaining alignment with global controls and financial cycles.

SME Role: Execute E2E lease administration, interpretation, integration, key deliverables, compliance, and performance metrics.

Change Management: Handle lease changes via SAPRE and Nakisa (on/off boarding, modifications)/Other MoC activities.

Payments: Prepare lease payments and contractual and approved expenses through SAPRE/other systems.

Customer Responsiveness: Maintain high responsiveness to internal/external customers, adhering to SLAs and KPIs.

Liaison: Handle complex lease finance queries with Property teams/tenants/landlords/HUB network/ARC/other.

Reporting: Develop and deliver reports for leasehold/freehold lifecycle (Business Assurance, Compliance, AR/AP oversight, arrears, other).

Timely Report: Ensure accurate, timely reports on lease administration (critical dates, rent reviews, CPI updates, on-charging, cashflows, arrears, accruals/deferrals/other).

Reconciliations: Provide financial reconciliations for lease obligations/adjustments/payments/audits/other.

Tax Compliance: Provide tax compliance evidence when required.

Insight: Review and provide insights on BSA/aged items/PEC/YE activities/other.

Procedure Maintenance: Maintain high standards for documented procedures (DTPs, process videos).

Global SME: Act as SAP Real Estate & Nakisa SME for Global Design Networks, handle global technical releases, issues and enhancements.

Stakeholder Engagement: Maintain strong communication with stakeholders for effective delivery and issue management.

Team Support: Provide proactive and ad hoc support to the team and team leader.

Payment Issues: Support payment teams, resolve critical payment issues to avoid penalties.

Audit Support: Assist with yearly 3rd party audits.

Budgeting: Support bottom-up/business budgeting activities/allocations.

Procurement: Contribute to 3rd party services procurement scope.

Risk Management: Advise on portfolio risks and dilution strategies.

System Enhancements: Present system enhancement requirements to Leader/Global SAPRE/ARC teams.

Projects: Proactive programming and project coordination skills.

IT Tickets: Handle IT ticket processes (CR, ACF, RTMs).

Training: Capability to train team members in process, problem solving & other

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business, Finance, Accounting, (CPA/CA) Licensed Commercial Property Manager or related field.

Excels in the use of SAP ERP (SAPRE), Nakisa, Excel, PowerPoint, BI, Teams, Word, Outlook, Copilot, 3rd party platforms.

Minimum 5 years' experience within property lease/asset management in large retail or multisite organizations.

Understanding of expenditure and income leasing.

Ability to analyze significant amounts of data with strong attention to detail.

Detailed understanding of accounts payable, receivable, arrears, banking, accruals, deferrals, and credit management.

Good understanding of master data requirements for contract management.

Ability to interpret lease agreements and handle lease obligations via business systems.

High level of comprehension, communication, and organizational skills.

Strong stakeholder engagement capability.

Decisiveness: Ability to think on your feet, act critically, and make the right decisions.

Shift Support - AEST or AEDT ANZ Timezone.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



