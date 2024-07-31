Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis :

Exciting opportunity in the Finance T&S - Products & Low Carbon Credit team.

The Senior Analyst, RPT Credit is responsible for handling the credit risk arising from ordinary course trading activities within RPT (spot or term transactions) across sectors within and across regions, alongside structured facilities ((Prepayments, RBL Junior Loans, Project Finance, Biofuel equity like investments etc.). Achieving an appropriate risk/reward return with the facilitation of business. Partnering closely with other credit professionals, Structured Trade Finance, Front Office and Legal in support of regional and global growth strategies, providing a risk management lens to decision making.

Key Accountabilities :

Specific accountabilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Establish credit limits and trading tenor limits for counterparties that fall within formally delegated authority working to proactively facilitate commercial growth but in a prudent manner with appropriate awareness of associated risks and rewards and of T&S credit risk appetite.

Facilitate day-to-day transaction requests by the Front Office and where appropriate use structured credit risk mitigation solutions to support risk decision making.

Demonstrate understanding of the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship and the key vulnerabilities of each counterparty’s liquidity and capital structure.

Maintain credit limits, terms and related data within T&S’s credit systems in an accurate and timely fashion – and supervise ongoing compliance therewith, advancing any concerns.

Ensure appropriate documentation and communication with Front Office and other supporting functions to ensure that T&S interests are protected.

Demonstrate a balanced mentality between control accountabilities and supporting commercial origination efforts for T&S

Development of constructive and unquestioning working relationships, both internally and externally, to enable open and timely information flows and interventions – whether to address emerging opportunities, emerging risks or other strategic matters.

Collaboration with Credit Risk, Analytics and Performance, to ensure robust Day 2 monitoring.

Assist with global credit initiatives/projects as required.

Essential Education :

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience.

Crucial Experience & Job Requirements :

Prior credit experience in a financial institution, trading business or similar

Experience covering multiple industry sectors.

A steadfast commitment to excellence, including exceptional attention to detail and meticulous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities.

Excellent communication skills and be comfortable working with people at all levels throughout the various functional areas of the organization.

Innovative approach which adopts the chance to create valuable contributions by devising innovative approaches or solutions to overcome business hurdles without sacrificing prudent risk controls.

Able to engage efficiently as part of the team, absorbing new areas quickly and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under high-paced work environment.

Familiarity with sophisticated, longer-term RBL, asset-based lending, project finance, structured commodity trade finance (Prepayments, etc.) and emerging markets

Ability to think creatively, exercising critical thinking and independent judgment working independently and alongside senior advisors on sophisticated transactions, or when revisiting legacy credit risk management approaches amidst changing internal or external conditions.

Experience with both Oil and Gas & Power, with the ability to be a flexible resource across RPT and GPT.

Desirable Experience

Validated credit experience

Good analytical and financial skills – proficiency working with financial models and fluency with financial derivatives (and associated documentation ISDA/CSA).

Why join us?

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



