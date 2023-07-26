Senior Analyst RPTE & Shipping ARC

Job summary

bp's Trading & Shipping (T&S) is an integrated world-class trading organization that links together bp's trading and supply activities in oil, power, gas, petrochemicals, finance and shipping in order to build trading capability and capacity, particularly through people and systems. This analyst role is part of the team responsible for accounting, reporting and internal control for businesses within bp's T&S segment. The role will support submission of accounts and related reporting, including statutory accounts and be involved in advising on new business proposals and one-off projects, including continuous improvement and automation initiatives. The analyst will have solid accounting and financial reporting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members.

Key accountabilities

Ensuring that all financial reporting is carried out in accordance with Group accounting policies and the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and submitted in accordance with the Group timetable

Ensuring sales and other operating revenues are accounted for in accordance with IFRS

Prepare quarterly Balance Sheet reconciliations for Group mandated accounts in line with bp’s Balance Sheet Assurance (BSA) policy

Analyse business performance for the quarterly analytical review / due diligence process

Strive to enhance the control environment

Close collaboration with teams in Finance and the businesses to implement best practice or account for new commercial activity

Find opportunities to increase efficiency in processes and controls through automation and standardisation

Advising on new business proposals and projects

Essential Education

Formally recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) (part or fully qualified)

Essential experience and job requirements

Ability to work within a deadline orientated environment with strong attention to detail

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial understanding

Track record of supporting Continuous Improvement in a current or prior business/professional role

Experience in use of enterprise resource planning (ERP) technologies such as SAP

Ability to network across bp and work with senior management on issues

Influencing, networking and relationship building skills

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Experience in a trading organisation

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



