Senior Analyst Regulatory Reporting

About the role
The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst role is a developmental opportunity to build expertise in the transportation fuels (gasoline, diesel, renewable fuel, electric, etc.) regulatory space, learn about the Trading and Shipping (T&S) business structure, and add value to the business through technical expertise. The Senior Analyst will lead the EPA and state regulatory reporting for production, blending and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities to maintain BP’s license to operate. This role is responsible for interfacing across T&S, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, and bp fuels technology team to provide regulatory guidance, communicate regulatory changes, and support new commercial activity from a regulatory perspective.
We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity and inclusion (D&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
Key Accountabilities