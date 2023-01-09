Senior Analyst Regulatory Reporting

Job summary

About the role

The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst role is a developmental opportunity to build expertise in the transportation fuels (gasoline, diesel, renewable fuel, electric, etc.) regulatory space, learn about the Trading and Shipping (T&S) business structure, and add value to the business through technical expertise. The Senior Analyst will lead the EPA and state regulatory reporting for production, blending and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities to maintain BP’s license to operate. This role is responsible for interfacing across T&S, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, and bp fuels technology team to provide regulatory guidance, communicate regulatory changes, and support new commercial activity from a regulatory perspective.



We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity and inclusion (D&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

About us

Key Accountabilities

Lead the regulatory reporting review and implementation activities for new or changing regulations. Effectively communicate regulatory reporting knowledge and impacts across the business. Interface with both BP commercial and fuels technology facing teams to lead, and champion federal and state regulatory compliance to maintain BP’s license to operate at T&S facilities. Lead the EPA and state regulatory reporting for production, blending and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities. Perform lifecycle and GREET modeling to support fuel pathway approvals of sustainable fuel feedstocks and electric vehicle charging stations. Provide federal and state regulatory guidance for new T&S activity sets Lead the Regulatory Reporting Team though annual federal and state Attest and Verification processes.

Essential Education

Bachelors’ degree, preferably in science or engineering

Essential experience and job requirements

Embraces new challenges and opportunities to enhance ways of working. Strong affinity for applying new methods and approaches to drive continuous improvement Effectively communicates technical content to a non-technical audience Comfortable and efficient at managing complex and ambiguous data Ability to successfully build and manage strong relationships both internally and externally Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Experience in the petroleum industry Knowledge about fuels products Experience or knowledge in fuels related EPA and or state regulations Experience working on teams comprised of stakeholders from a variety of business and fuels technology areas

Describe the team, key stakeholders, and any unique selling points of team culture

The Regulatory Reporting team is a close-knit team within Regulatory Affairs that interfaces across multiple teams and commercial areas. The Fuels Regulatory Analyst role provides an opportunity to develop a broad understanding of bp’s Trading and Shipping businesses including trading, operations, and commercial development from a regulatory perspective. Additionally, the team directly supports bp’s delivery of its low carbon ambition.

bp offers a hybrid work schedule – 60/40 (in office/working remotely)

Why Join Us:

